Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences

Mega mecha fans are in for a treat with Armored Core 6 as the spectacular series is back, and so with it are a bunch of varied editions for Armored Core 6 and even pre-order bonuses too.

10 full years have passed since FromSoftware released Armored Core: Verdict Day. Some would say the dev team has been quite busy with Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and the Dark Souls series. For Armored Core fans, this is inexcusable. But fear not! Armored Cored 6 is due to arrive very soon and exhilarate and facilitate the return of giant mechs going to war.

To celebrate, FromSoft will have multiple versions of the game to buy. The edition for you all depends on what you want from your gaming experience. Whether it’s just the base game or a truckload of collectibles, all bases are covered.

Contents

Armored Core 6 Standard Edition

If you’re just looking for a copy of FromSoftware’s new mech title at some point and nothing else, then here’s the Standard Edition of the game’s contents:

Base copy of Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 Launch Edition

FromSoftware

If you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and secure yourself AC6 on release day, then the Launch Edition might be better suited to your needs with its extra goodies:

Base copy of Armored Core 6

An exclusive poster representing an Armored Core

3x exclusive art cards

3x exclusive stickers featuring in-game emblem patterns

Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition

FromSoftware

Those looking for a more enhanced package that shows you’re all on board the AC6 train should definitely check out and consider the Collector’s Edition. Here is everything included:

Base copy of Armored Core 6

Exclusive Steelbook

40-Page Hardcover Artbook

Figurine of an Armored Core

A set of 4 pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

Digital Soundtrack

A set of 45 stickers

Armored Core 6 Premium Edition

FromSoftware

Not for the faint of heart, the Collector’s Edition is the ultimate purchase for the ultimate Armored Core 6 fan. Give your Armored Core an elaborate and stylish garage to ensure you have the most complete purchase of the game possible:

Base copy of Armored Core 6

Exclusive Steelbook

40-Page Hardcover Artbook

Figurine of an Armored Core

A garage where you can park your Armored Core – inspired by the game

A set of 4 pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

Digital Soundtrack

A set of 45 stickers

Armored Core 6 pre-order bonuses

FromSoftware

Whichever edition you opt for, you’ll be pleased to know that you can acquire special MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization rewards for pre-ordering. Check out the complete list of every item you can secure for AC6:

MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

