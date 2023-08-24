Armored Core VI: Will Patches “The Good Luck” return?

Patches is one of the most controversial characters in From Software’s games, but will the sneaky thief/mercenary return in Armored Core VI?

From Software has become a huge deal since they last made an Armored Core game. The Souls series, Elden Ring, and Sekiro all helped put the developer on the map and establish them as one of the most celebrated game creators in the industry. Part of their appeal is how they reuse certain characters and items as a nod to the fans who enjoy their expanding multiverse of games.

Article continues after ad

Patches, or Trusty Patches, the Hyena, the Untethered, or Unbreakable Patches is a reoccurring character, voiced by Will Vanderpuye, in the Souls games who usually tries to swindle the player, before allying with them. Patches has appeared in Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 1 and 3, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, often providing comic relief, or as in the case of Dark Souls 3, serving a much more meaningful purpose.

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware Patches first role in Armored Core was very different to Souls.

Patches in Armored Core

What many From Software fans may not know is that Patches (or just Patch in this case) “The Good Luck” made his debut in Armored Core: For Answer in 2008, a whole year before his role in Demon’s Souls would create the version of the character that is still used today, most recently in Elden Ring. In Armored Core: For Answer, Patch was a mercenary who shared many character traits with his Souls game counterpart but was played by a different voice actor.

Article continues after ad

As every game in the Souls series is a dark fantasy rather than a sci-fi like Armored Core, some players may not be expecting any references or nods to Souls in Armored Core VI. Yet, we already know that some references to Souls have already been found in Armored Core VI. The Moonlight Sword is an example of this, a weapon from the Souls games that is confirmed to return in Armored Core VI – and Patches may well be next.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There’s been no official word from the devs if Patches will be included in Armored Core VI, and no evidence of him has been seen so far, but we’ll keep you updated as (and likely when!) it does. Patches has become a universe-hopping fan favorite to some – and an annoying pest to others. However, the character is absolutely iconic and is one we expect to see in many future FromSoft games.

Article continues after ad

Stay up to date with all the latest Armored Core 6 news and guides right here at Dexerto:

Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Does Armored Core 6 have crossplay? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter | Does Armored Core 6 have photo mode? | Armored Core 6: How many missions are there? | Armored Core 6: How to get OTS chips upgrades

Article continues after ad