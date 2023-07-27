The next FromSoftware game, Armored Core 6, is set to release in August and many new and returning fans may be wondering if the game will be open world, so here’s everything you need to know.

Armored Core 6 is the latest installment in the beloved Armored Core franchise and the first series entry in over a decade. Players can live out their mecha fantasy in the game by piloting powerful mechs called Armored Cores in battle, and each mecha can be customized with specific upgrades and powers to suit different playstyles.

After the massive success of Elden Ring, and the vast immersive open world it gave players, many Armored Core fans want to know if the upcoming game will also be an open-world game.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Armored Core 6 will have an open world to explore or provide a more linear experience.

Is Armored Core 6 open world?

No, Armored Core 6 is not an open-world game.

This was clarified by game director Masru Yamamura in a 2022 IGN interview where revealed that “AC6 will feature a mission-based structure to the single-player. It’s not fully open – it’s going to stick with that mission-based structure.”

Although the game won’t be open world, the team did consider it initially, as revealed by Yamamura in an interview with Inverse where he stated “Open world was considered not just in the sense of do we make this open world or not? It was a case of what kind of game it should be, and what we wanted to focus on in terms of what makes Armored Core what it is.”

While the lack of open world may be disappointing for some – especially new FromSoftware fans who were introduced to the devs through Elden Ring’s The Lands Between – the more linear structure will ultimately give players the opportunity to completely customize their mechs before every mission so they can be properly prepared for each battle.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Armored Core 6 is open world! For more on the game, check out our hub page here.