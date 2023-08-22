Is the Moonlight Greatsword in Armored Core 6? FromSoftware teases iconic weapon’s return

Armored Core 6 is a FromSoftware game through and through according to the game’s Director. In a recent interview, they broke down hidden parts, secret encounters, and the possible return of the Moonlight Greatsword.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is set to rise from the ashes of the long-dormant mech-action franchise on August 25. In the near decade since the last installment of the series, FromSoftware has cultivated a large following that has certain expectations of the developer.

While Armored Core 6 is not the Soulsborne affair that players have grown accustomed to, it does retain one of the key components that fans of the developer have come to love. In an interview with GGRecon Game Director Masaru Yamamura expanded on the game’s branching storylines, hidden mech parts, and optional combat encounters.

Yamamura even subtly goaded players to seek out the legendary Moonlight Greatsword. The weapon has been a staple of FromSoftware games since Kingsfield and could be a favorite in Armored Core 6’s PVP, if Yamamura isn’t pulling our reverse joint legs.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco A Moonlight Greatsword sure would come in handy against the meta tanks…

Armored Core 6 devs talk hidden parts and secret encounters

Yamamura explained that the game opens up around the third act to allow “branching paths” for the game’s campaign. “We wanted to present a kind of more dynamic style of storytelling to the player. We wanted them to feel like they’re immersed and caught up in the war on Rubicon,” he elaborated.

Siding with different factions in the struggle for Coral will not only affect the game’s ending, it will also open up exclusive missions which allow for tantalizing secrets to be discovered.

“For more open-ended missions, like exploring a large, open area or megastructure, you may be able to go off the beaten path and find some hidden collectibles in the way of extra weapons or parts, and hidden encounters that will unlock extra parts as well,” Yamamura revealed.

When asked whether or not one of the hidden parts in Armored Core 6 would be the Moonlight Greatsword, Yamamura coyly responded “You’ll have to play and find out for yourself”. Our money is on having to take down a particularly challenging enemy to nab the weapon but we wouldn’t put it past FromSoft to have it tucked away behind a non-descript wall.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Screw a Moonlight Greatsword, I just wanna know if we’re getting White Glint parts.

While the Moonlight Greatsword is still a maybe for Armored Core 6, one thing is clear. The branching story paths and exclusive missions will mean that multiple playthroughs are required to obtain all of the game’s mech parts.

If you want to have access to the biggest variety of customization options, you’ll have to be ready for new game+. If you want to get a jump on the competition, why not check out some of our Armored Core 6 guides ahead of release?

