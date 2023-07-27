Armored Core 6 PC requirements: Recommended and minimum specs
Armored Core 6 is the brand new title by FromSoftware that is set for release on August 25, 2023, worldwide. As such, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game.
Armored Core 6 is a return for a fan-favorite franchise that has been missing in action ever since 2012. This game is often regarded as the ultimate mecha title that took the genre to a whole new level.
As such, the hype surrounding Armored Core 6 is on another level, especially because the game has the pedigree of FromSoftware attached to it. Hence, several players will be willing to learn about the minimum and recommended specs that you require to run Armored Core 6.
The PC requirements for Armored Core 6 have been presented in the following section.
PC system requirements for Armored Core 6
Minimum System Requirements
The minimum system requirements for Armored Core 6 are provided below:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB), or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage: 65 GB
Thus, based on the minimum system requirements, it is safe to say that FromSoftware is targeting a wide range of audience. The minimum requirements are very close to Elden Ring and that was a game that ran on a wide range of machines.
In the modern age 12 GB RAM is quite standard as well and thus it should not pose a problem at all.
Recommended System Requirements
The recommended system requirements for Armored Core 6 have not been released yet. However, we will update this section, once we have further information close to release.
This concludes our guide for the PC system requirements for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
