Armored Core 6 PC requirements: Recommended and minimum specs

Armored Core 6 is the brand new title by FromSoftware that is set for release on August 25, 2023, worldwide. As such, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game.

Armored Core 6 is a return for a fan-favorite franchise that has been missing in action ever since 2012. This game is often regarded as the ultimate mecha title that took the genre to a whole new level.

As such, the hype surrounding Armored Core 6 is on another level, especially because the game has the pedigree of FromSoftware attached to it. Hence, several players will be willing to learn about the minimum and recommended specs that you require to run Armored Core 6.

Article continues after ad

The PC requirements for Armored Core 6 have been presented in the following section.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 PC system requirements revealed

PC system requirements for Armored Core 6

Minimum System Requirements

The minimum system requirements for Armored Core 6 are provided below:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB), or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB), or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 65 GB

Thus, based on the minimum system requirements, it is safe to say that FromSoftware is targeting a wide range of audience. The minimum requirements are very close to Elden Ring and that was a game that ran on a wide range of machines.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the modern age 12 GB RAM is quite standard as well and thus it should not pose a problem at all.

Article continues after ad

Recommended System Requirements

The recommended system requirements for Armored Core 6 have not been released yet. However, we will update this section, once we have further information close to release.

This concludes our guide for the PC system requirements for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2