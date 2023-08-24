All Armored Core 6 Achievements & Trophies

If you can pull yourself away from the ferocity of combat, the Armored Core 6 Trophies and Achievements list will give you plenty of additional challenges and headaches to overcome.

FromSoftware doesn’t do action games by half. Each developmental effort is a technical tour de force that resonates in the lap of both critics and fans. We’ve seen this for the last decade with various Souls games, but it was the AC series that really put the studio on the map.

Armored Core 6 is the first entry in the franchise in many years. But it’s safe to say that it’s back. Not only is it back, but long-time fans and newcomers have an eyebrow-raising list of Armored Core 6 Trophies and Achievements to tackle. This list is no mean feat, so without further ado, come with us as we guide you through every optional objective in the game.

FromSoftware

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Armored Core 6?

There are 30 PlayStation Trophies for Armored Core 6 and 29 Achievements.

If you’re playing on Xbox and are unsure of the missing Achievement, PlayStation owners always get one extra due to the Platinum Trophy. This is awarded to players who successfully complete every other task the list asks of users.

Armored Core 6: All Trophies & Achievements

For details on each and every Armored Core 6 Achievement and Trophy and what you need to do for them, here’s the complete list in its entirety.

Armored Core: Acquired all trophies.

Acquired all trophies. The Perfect Mercenary: Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating.

Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating. Stargazer: Cleared all missions.

Cleared all missions. Master of Arena: Cleared all Arena programs.

Cleared all Arena programs. Asset Holder: Obtained all parts.

Obtained all parts. Tuning Expert: Performed all OS upgrades.

Performed all OS upgrades. The Fires of Raven: Reached ending: “The Fires of Raven.”

Reached ending: “The Fires of Raven.” Liberator of Rubicon: Reached ending: “Liberator of Rubicon.”

Reached ending: “Liberator of Rubicon.” Alea lacta Est: Reached ending: “Alea lacta Est.”

Reached ending: “Alea lacta Est.” Weapon Collector: Obtained all weapon parts.

Obtained all weapon parts. External Parts Collector: Obtained all frame parts.

Obtained all frame parts. Internal Parts Collector: Obtained all inner parts.

Obtained all inner parts. Expansion Collector: Obtained all Core Expansions.

Obtained all Core Expansions. Combat Log Collector: Obtained all combat logs.

Obtained all combat logs. Data Log Collector: Obtained ten data logs.

Obtained ten data logs. Testing Complete: Cleared all combat aptitude evaluation programs in the Arena.

Cleared all combat aptitude evaluation programs in the Arena. Illegal Entry: Cleared mission: “Illegal Entry.”

Cleared mission: “Illegal Entry.” Operation Wallclimber: Cleared mission: “Operation Wallclimber.”

Cleared mission: “Operation Wallclimber.” Contact: Cleared mission: “Attack the Watchpoint.”

Cleared mission: “Attack the Watchpoint.” Ocean Crossing: Cleared mission: “Ocean Crossing.”

Cleared mission: “Ocean Crossing.” A New Threat: Cleared mission: “Attack the Old Spaceport.”

Cleared mission: “Attack the Old Spaceport.” Ayre and the Coral: Cleared mission: “Destroy the Ice Worm.”

Cleared mission: “Destroy the Ice Worm.” Into Unknown Territory: Cleared mission: “Underground Exploration – Depths 3.”

Cleared mission: “Underground Exploration – Depths 3.” Re-education: Cleared mission: “Reach the Coral Convergence.”

Cleared mission: “Reach the Coral Convergence.” The Floating City: Cleared mission: “Take the Uninhabited Floating City.”

Cleared mission: “Take the Uninhabited Floating City.” MIA: Cleared mission: “MIA.”

Cleared mission: “MIA.” Training Complete: Cleared all training programs.

Cleared all training programs. Hardware Engineer: Assembled an AC.

Assembled an AC. Software Engineer: Upgraded your AC’s OS.

Upgraded your AC’s OS. Graphic Designer: Changed the coloration of your AC.

