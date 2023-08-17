Armored Core 6: How to get OST Chips upgrades

If you either want to know how to get Armored Core 6’s OST Chips or how they work, our guide will fill you in on everything you need to know.

Piloting a mech in Armored Core 6 requires you to keep many plates spinning. Ensuring your mobility is solid but not too clunky, ensuring your weaponry can pulverize and not become the equivalent of a pea shooter, and you also need to make sure you keep your health and armor stocked and souped up.

Article continues after ad

There’s a lot you can do to your mech to ensure it’s battle-hardened and suits your playstyle. One way you can do this is through the game’s OST Chips. These handy devices offer you a lot of freedom in how your mech develops, so let’s run you through them in more detail.

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware

What are Operation System Tuning Chips in Armored Core 6?

OST Chips enable players to upgrade various aspects of their mech including new weapon attacks, mobility-enhancing boosts, better armor, and much more.

Article continues after ad

As with most gaming upgrade systems, the respective amount of OST Chips required will likely vary from upgrade to upgrade. Minor upgrades could require one, whereas a big meaty increase to core stats will require two or more.

How to get OST Chips in Armored Core 6

To get your hands on Armored Core 6’s OST Chips, you need to complete Arena missions.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Missions in the Arena will see the player take on increasingly more difficult combat scenarios. These extracurricular activities will duly reward th player with OST Chips.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Old-school fans of Armored Core will be instantly at home with them too. In previous games gone by, the Arena would serve as a ground for big-time fights – including 1v1 encounters against tough opposition.

If you’re gearing up for a mech massacre in Armored Core 6, then you might want to check out some more of our guides down below to help you out:

Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Does Armored Core 6 have crossplay? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter

Article continues after ad