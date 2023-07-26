Is Armored Core 6 a Soulsborne? What to expect

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is the next big release from developer FromSoftware. Fans of the studio’s more recent slate of dark fantasy RPG’s might be wondering how they’ll fare with this battle-mech-focused action game.

FromSoftware hasn’t released an Armored Core title in close to a decade. Over this time they’ve cultivated a dedicated fanbase with niche RPGs like the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne.

These games and their unique mode of play have been lovingly dubbed with the amalgam “Soulsborne”. More recently, interest in the Soulsborne brand of obtuse, dark fantasy storytelling and precise but punishing gameplay exploded with 2022’s Game of the Year Elden Ring.

A slight schism has formed between longtime fans of the mech franchise who want an Armored Core game and newcomers wondering if they’ll get their preferred brand of gameplay. Developers and those who’ve had hands-on experience with FromSoftware’s latest title have an answer: Armored Core 6 is Armored Core indeed, but there’s far more to it than just that.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Armored Core fans are no strangers to a busy HUD and they’ll be pleased to see it back

How Armored Core is Armored Core 6?

Players who have seen the recent 12-minute gameplay showcase and are familiar with the Armored Core franchise should have no doubt. Armored Core 6 has all the hallmarks of the series’ predecessors.

The footage shows a player engaging with the trademarked linear missions of Armored Core. They’re seen darting around the mission area, blasting enemies with ranged machine guns and missiles in frantic combat.

In an early interview with IGN following the initial announcement of Armored Core 6, FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki made it clear that their focus was on maintaining the series’ identity. “We’ve not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne-type gameplay,” Miyazaki said.

He explained that Armored Core 6 was about highlighting what makes the franchise special in his eyes, the customization of your mech, and the precise control that it allows. “So we wanted to take those two core concepts and reexamine those in our modern environment,” he said.

What makes Armored Core 6 an Armored Core game?

Title aside, Armored Core 6 maintains many of the series’ key identifiers. It’s set in the usual far-flung, dystopian future ruled by ruthless corporations with no regard for human life.

Players will still pilot mechs (known as Armored Cores) as a mercenary for these corporations and be paid for their services. You still use the payment from these missions to augment your Armored Core with a vast selection of different parts, all of which have a dizzying array of stats and gameplay effects.

The tone and format of Armored Core 6’s storytelling that’s been conveyed through the footage shown feel true to the series. It features core pillars from previous titles including repeatable missions, ranked outcomes to those missions, new missions in new game+, and multiple endings that stem from them.

It’s important to remember that Hidetaka Miyazaki began his career at FromSoftware with the Armored Core series and these games have had a major impact on the Soulsborne titles. It has still been ten years since an Armored Core release though and in that time, he and his team have learned a thing or two from Soulsborne.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco *Slaps roof* This bad boy can fit so much Armored Core in it.

Are there similarities between Soulsborne games and Armored Core 6?

Just as easily as you can see the legacy of previous Armored Core titles in Armored Core 6, certain aspects of the Soulsborne games have crept in. Game Director Masaru Yamamura has openly stated this in the previously quoted IGN interview.

“Boss battles are the highlight of the game in this title,” Yamamura said. “The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy’s moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware.”

Soulsborne players will understand just what he means when he refers to the nature of the game’s boss battles. A new hard lock-on system for these encounters and a notably greater focus on melee weapons is new to the Armored Core franchise but a standard in FromSoftware’s RPGs.

Other recognizable features previously foreign to Armored Core include a timed block system, in-mission checkpoints, and healing kits. FromSoftware-focused content creator VaatiVidya opined that despite the similar mechanics “It still feels a lot like an Armored Core game, even with all those things”.

Will Soulsborne players be able to enjoy Armored Core?

This is hard to answer because enjoyment is inherently subjective but some assumptions can be made. Particularly educated assumptions from grizzled veterans of both Soulsborne and Armored Core games.

Quoting VaatiVidya again, when the question was posed whether Soulsborne players would enjoy Armored Core 6, he had this to say: “Yes, I think they will because while this is a very different genre of game, it’s also the first Armored Core game to have a lot in common with the Souls games.”

“It absolutely makes the game more accessible for Souls fans and any modern gamer in general,” he concluded.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Boosting in and slashing enemies with an energy sword will feel familiar to Soulsborne fans

There you have it. Fans of the Soulsborne genre can rejoice that they have a new setting in which to punish themselves and Armored Core fans can be secure in the knowledge that Armored Core 6 stays true enough to the series’ roots.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will release on August 25, 2023 and you can be sure to expect more coverage from Dexerto.