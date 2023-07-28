Armored Core 6: How many missions are there?

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon promises to keep players busy with a plethora of varied missions. Hands-on previews are in the wild, and while 11 missions have been confirmed for the first chapter, developers had more to say.

Armored Core 6’s mission-based structure is a far cry from what many newer FromSoftware fans might be used to. The revelation that the game will not be open-world like its predecessor Elden Ring is not a shock to devotees of the franchise, though.

All the previous games in the Armored Core series have been comprised of individual missions. Where Armored Core 6 differs is in the scope of its set pieces and a focus on boss combat.

This caused initial reports of the game’s length to be around 50-60 hours. A recent interview with Game Director Masaru Yamamura has lowered that number somewhat. The same interview also included more info on Armored Core 6’s missions, including their amount.

Youtube: VaatiVidya Most missions will be punctuated by a grueling boss battle.

How many missions are there in Armored Core 6?

Talking with GameBase Taiwan, Yamamura revealed an estimate for the number of missions in Armored Core 6 from memory. “There are about 50 missions in total,” he said. “Players are expected to play repeatedly with different endings.”

In previous entries of the Armored Core franchise, new missions were made available in new game+ mode, a series mainstay. These new missions would provide hidden endings based on your character’s allegiance.

In the interview, Yamamura’s quotes regarding the number of missions were tied to a discussion around the length of a first playthrough. It’s unknown whether the roughly 50 missions he referred to were inclusive of potential extras in a new game+ mode.

The first chapter of Armored Core 6 is confirmed to have 11 missions and there are five chapters in total. Whether each chapter has the same number of missions for a total of 55 is unknown.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Completing missions will reward you with new parts for your Armored Core and money to buy them.

As Armored Core 6’s release date draws near, more information regarding the game’s missions will likely become available. We’ll be sure to keep readers updated on news regarding the game.

