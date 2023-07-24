Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? Devs respond

Returning fans of FromSoftware’s Armored Core franchise are likely itching to know how the game’s multiplayer offerings will work. We’ve been keeping an ear to the ground for information on the subject and compiled what we know.

Of course, it’s not just returning fans who have their eye on FromSoftware’s long-awaited return to the battle-mech standard bearer. Since the unexpectedly wide-reaching success of Elden Ring, a whole new audience is ready to suit up in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Article continues after ad

Since Armored Core 6’s official announcement at the 2022 Game Awards where FromSoftware took the coveted Game of the Year award for Elden Ring, we’ve had some trailers and gameplay to tide us over.

One thing that’s been relatively absent in the lead-up to the game’s official release on August 25, 2023, however, is details surrounding Armored Core 6’s multiplayer options. We’re not entirely in the dark though, read on for everything we’ve seen or heard regarding multiplayer in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer?

The short answer to this question is yes. The Armored Core games have had multiplayer functionality since the very first iteration of the Franchise and Armored Core 6 will be no different.

It’s an intrinsic part of the series’ identity and the focus on customization of your mecha or AC has always lent itself to multiplayer gaming.

In an interview with IGN, Creative Director and Game Designer for FromSoftware Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed beyond doubt that Armored Core 6 will have multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

“We do plan to have a versus mode, similar to previous Armored Core titles,” Miyazaki told IGN.

What is Armored Core 6’s versus mode? Mecha PVP explained

Versus mode has been a staple of the Armored Core franchise since the first title in the series. While little concrete info exists on the new iteration, Miyazaki has said that the core focus of Armored Core has always been customization and that’s true of the latest game’s multiplayer. Designer Masaru Yamamura explained further.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You’ll be able to customize your mech and take that fully customized mech into battle with others,” Yamamura revealed. “We wanted to take the assembly aspect, assembling and customizing your own mech — your AC — and then being able to exact a high level of control over the assembled mech.”

Article continues after ad

A recent post on the Armored Core Subreddit featuring a boxed copy of the game’s Japanese version has been translated and revealed the game will allow up to 6 players. Fans have speculated about potential 3V3 game modes but this is unconfirmed.

Armored Core 6’s Spectator Mode

Translation of the Japanese version’s box also confirms that up to 3 spectators can watch players face off in PVP.

There’s massive potential for things like emulating strategies and borrowing the load-outs of high-level players.

Article continues after ad

Does Armored Core 6 have co-op?

All available information suggests that Armored Core 6 will not feature co-op play in the game’s story. Masaru Yamamura confirmed this in the IGN interview quoted previously.

“The main focus in AC6 – on the story mode at least – is having that story develop and play out,” Yamamura relayed. “We’ve concentrated on single-player for the story mode.”

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Players will be forced to tackle Armored Core 6’s story and bosses alone.

That’s everything we know currently about Armored Core 6’s multiplayer offerings. More details are sure to emerge in the lead-up to release and Miyazaki has told fans to “stay tuned for more multiplayer details at a later date”.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update this hub with more info as it’s revealed. For more information on Armored Core 6, check out trailers, gameplay, and story details here.