From Software website mysteriously rebrands from Elden Ring to Armored Core

Bill Cooney . 11 hours ago

From Software’s website is now showing up as “Armored Core” in search results, which could be a major hint at what the publisher’s next project is.

Ever since the release of Elden Ring, rumors have been flying that From Software’s next release will be another title in the Armored Core series, and now an update to their website seems to support that idea.

Armored Core is one of From Software’s longest-running series, with the first game coming out in 1997, and the most recent title releasing in 2013.

Now, a change to how From’s website appears in Google search results has thrown more gas on the rumor fire following leaks earlier this year.

From Software Armored Core is a third-person shooter where players take control of customizable mechas.

Armored Core replaces Elden Ring on From Software website

On July 9, people searching for From Software on Google noticed something very interesting. Instead of reading “Elden Ring” as it had before, the hyperlink to the site now displayed “armored core” instead.

This is entirely replicable as well. If you want to see for yourself simply go to Google, search for “From Software, and check out the top result.

Now, this doesn’t mean a new Armored Core game is up next all on its own, but considering what else we’ve seen by From in 2022, it could be a good bet.

The From Software website as it appears on Google search.

In January 2022, some users got a survey by From Software asking if they would be interested in a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”, “three-dimensional, dynamic action” and a “high degree of freedom in customization.”

All of these terms describe the mech-focused franchise to a T, and on top of that, there were also screenshots of what definitely looks like a new game in the series released along with the survey as well.

Of course, this doesn’t tell us when we can expect to see a new game by From Software — Armored Core or not — but with the holiday season on the horizon, it might be wise to keep an eye out for just that.