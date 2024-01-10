Amazon Fire devices to finally get casting functionality using Matter

Amazon announced a Matter to Fire TV integration at CES 2024, allowing users to cast content wirelessly on their Fire TV devices.

At CES 2024, Amazon announced that they are joining the Matter Open casting standard. This new smart home standard promises to make connecting and controlling devices from different brands.

Unlike Google Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay, the Matter Open casting is not limited to specific devices. This has just been launched for the Prime Video app and will soon be available on Amazon’s hardware devices.

Currently, users with the Echo Show 15 can enjoy this feature, but it will soon be available to Fire TV devices and third-party products that run Fire TV OS.

What is Matter Open casting?

Matter casting is a new way to cast content from your phone, tablet, or laptop to your TV. It’s similar to casting standards like AirPlay and Chromecast but has a few key advantages.

First, Matter casting is based on the new Matter smart home standard. This means it will be compatible with a broader range of devices than AirPlay and Chromecast, which are limited to Apple and Google ecosystems.

Secondly, Matter casting is designed to be more secure than existing casting standards. It uses end-to-end encryption to protect your data so you can ensure your content is safe from prying eyes.

How will Matter casting work on Fire TV devices?

Amazon

Once Matter casting is available, you can cast content from your phone, tablet, or laptop to your Fire TV, just like with AirPlay or Chromecast. Open up the app you want to cast from, select the Fire TV device to cast to, and sit back and enjoy.

You’ll also be able to use voice commands to control playback. For example, you could say, “Hey Alexa, cast YouTube to the living room Fire TV” to start watching your favorite videos on the big screen.

What are the benefits of Matter casting for Fire TV users?

There are several benefits to Matter casting for Fire TV users. First, it will give you more choices in terms of the apps you can use to cast content. With AirPlay and Chromecast, you’re limited to the apps that support those standards. But Matter casting allows you to cast from any app that supports the Matter standard.

Second, Matter casting will make sharing content with friends and family easier. If you have a friend with a Matter-enabled device, you can easily cast content to their device, even if it’s a different brand than yours.

Finally, Matter casting will help to future-proof your Fire TV devices. As more and more devices adopt the Matter standard, you can connect and control them all from your Fire TV.

What platforms will Matter casting support?

This is currently available for Prime Video, but more options will be added soon, including Plex, Pluto, Sling TV, Starz, and many more.

What devices will support Matter casting?

In addition to Fire TV devices, several other devices have announced that they will support Matter casting. These include smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony. Streaming sticks from Roku and Chromecast are also set to support the Matter standard.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

