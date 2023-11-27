Amazon Echo Show 15 gets huge 34% discount in Cyber Monday deal

Fancy getting an Amazon Echo Show 15? It’s currently discounted by $99 as a part of Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday sales.

Though Amazon has a range of Echo Show products, the 15-inch Echo Show is the biggest of them all. This massive Alexa-powered smart display is selling at its lowest price ever during the ongoing Cyber Monday sales.

Regularly priced at $279.99, the Echo Show 15 is available at $95 cheaper, offering a bargain of almost 35% off. So, if you want to make your home smarter or a perfect gift for a loved one, the Echo Show 15 is an ideal choice.

Smart display or a smart TV – it’s both.

The Echo Show 15 is unlike any other Echo Show products from Amazon. It is designed to look different and can double up as a smart display or a pint-sized personal TV. You can even use it as a smart picture frame.

Since it doesn’t take up much space and can be easily fixed in your kitchen or study, you can easily follow recipes or listen to your favorite podcasts and songs. Remember that it has a front-facing camera to facilitate video calls. This camera can identify the user and help customize the content based on the person standing before the display.

You can always ask Alexa to control your smart home devices, including smart bulbs, thermostats, smart door locks, and more. This 15.6-inch display can also stream your favorite movies or shows on Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and more. You also get a fully functional Fire TV remote to browse the interface quickly and watch your favorite content.

