XReal reveals Air 2 Ultra AR glasses to compete with Apple Vision Pro & Quest 3

At CES 2024, Xreal unveiled the Air 2 Ultra, an affordable pair of AR Glasses with fully-featured spatial computing capabilities.

AR glasses maker Xreal states it has already shipped over 350,000 AR glasses and enjoys a massive 51 percent market share. The company has now introduced its third-generation glasses, named the Xreal Air 2 Ultra.

Announced at CES 2024, these glasses are poised to be an affordable Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 alternative. While it might sound like a big claim, these light, stylish glasses pack a punch.

Weighing just 80 grams, the Air 2 Ultra looks unlike any other AR glasses and packs way more tech than the first two AR glasses from Xreal. This is probably the sleekest AR device you can get off the market.

These glasses feature a pair of 3D environment sensors equipped with computer vision capabilities to determine a user’s location within a 3D space. These sensors will be helpful in hand tracking, 3D mesh creation, “semantic scene understanding”, and more.

Xreal

Talking about the key specifications, these glasses offer a full-HD viewing experience for each eye, with 52 degrees field-of-view and 42 pixels per degree. The company claims that this is higher than Apple Vision Pro.

This is coupled with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. This translates to crisp and vibrant images in various lighting conditions. The Air 2 Ultra claims to offer improved audio performance using its directional audio technology.

The highlight of these glasses is their support for Apple’s spatial video feature. It allows users to view the spatial videos captured on the iPhone 15 Pro on the Xreal Air 2 series glasses, thus eliminating the need to invest in an expensive Apple Vision Pro.

Xreal Air 2 Ultra pricing and availability

If you want to lay your hands on these cheap spatial computing glasses, you’ll have to wait. The Xreal Air 2 Ultra is now available to developers and can be pre-ordered for USD 699.

These glasses are expected to start shipping in March 2024.