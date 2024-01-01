LG’s new compact home projector comes with a handle because why not

LG’s CineBeam Qube is a portable 4K projector that looks unlike conventional projectors, but the company has not announced pricing for the new device.

LG has unveiled its new CineBeam Qube 4K projector ahead of CES 2024. This portable projector is highly compact and is slightly smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro when placed vertically.

This unique boxy projector is aimed at letting you carry your home entertainment setup along with you and also comes with a handle for apparent reasons.

Unlike other projectors you can get from any e-commerce platform, the LG CineBeam Qube is designed for cinema enthusiasts who care about design and aesthetics. The CineBeam Qube can project an up-to-120-inch image at 4K resolution.

Though the South Korean company is calling it a portable entertainment solution, the CineBeam Qube is only capable of 500 ANSI lumens, making this projector not ideal for usage in bright environments.

That said, LG claims that the projector supports HDR 10, but with the abovementioned limit, you can’t expect it to outdo premium smart TVs present at your home.

Talking about the key specifications, the LG CineBeam Qube boasts a 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) resolution, 500 ANSI Lumens, and a contrast ratio of 450,000:1. It weighs around 1.49Kgs and can project a screen size between 50 to 120 inches, has a 3W Mono speaker, and supports HDMI with eARC/USB-C.

The projector runs on LG’s webOS 6.0, which allows you to download various streaming platforms and games available on this operating system. However, this also means that the vast number of applications available on Google TV or Apple’s tvOS will be missing.

The built-in handle can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to move the projector to different rooms or carry it on a trip.

The company has yet to announce the availability date or reveal the price of CineBeam Qube. It is expected that LG will showcase the projector at the upcoming CES and share the details about pricing and availability during the biggest tech gala starting next week.