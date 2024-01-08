Stunning affordable 4K laser projector unveiled at CES 2024

Dangbei’s Atom is the company’s first Google TV-ready 4K laser project, unveiled at CES. It not only packs a punch, it’s affordable, too.

Dangbei announced one of the most affordable 4K laser projectors at the CES 2024. This sleek, smart home powerhouse brings the big screen experience to the masses and runs on Google TV.

First things first, let’s talk specs. The Atom boasts a native 1080p resolution, a light source that promises up to 20,000 hours of lamp life, and a respectable 1200 ISO lumens (900 ANSI lumens) of brightness. Ideally, you can enjoy crisp visuals even with ambient light, though it’s perfect for movie nights or casual gaming sessions.

The real kicker is the price tag: this pocket-sized cinema starts at just $900. Thanks to the $150 discount coupon, bringing down the effective price to $750 on its official website. This is an incredibly tempting proposition for cord-cutters and budget-conscious home theater enthusiasts during the pre-order period.

The Atom is more than just a pretty face and a bargain price. It runs on Google TV, giving you instant access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. With Chromecast also built-in, you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet. Think of it as a smart TV without the TV bulk, letting you project your favorite shows and movies onto any blank wall.

That’s not all

Dangbei

Dangbei also unveiled a suite of other smart projectors to cater to different needs and budgets. The Mars Pro 2 brings 4K laser projection to the party. It boasts 2450 ISO lumens and dual 12W super powerful speakers supporting DTS:X.

Dangbei PadGo is yet another product unveiled at CES 2024. It is a 4K 27-inch movable large tablet with a rollable stand, rotatable, and height-adjustable screen. It is ideal for watching dramas, listening to music, gaming, or working out anywhere at home.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

