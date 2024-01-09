New ‘smart bidet’ with voice-activated butt-cleaning shown off at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Kohler showed off its new smart bidet, which comes fully equipped with voice-activated commands to optimize your butt-cleaning experience.

Remember last year’s Alexa-powered toilet? Well, the technology innovations continue at Kohler, which has now unveiled its voice-activated smart bidet, which can clean your butt using nothing but your voice. All of human innovation seems to have culminated into this one moment, which makes a shared, universal experience that all of humanity has encountered just a little bit easier.

Now, enough with the hyperbole, let’s delve deep into the (not too) nitty-gritty detail behind Kohler’s announcement at CES 2024.

The Kohler PureWash E930 is essentially a very very fancy toilet seat with a lot of features. You can fit it onto your existing latrine to soup up its tech capabilities. Don’t want to fiddle around with remote controls in the bathroom? It’s no problem for the E930, since it’s all voice-activated and fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. But, it also comes with a remote control if you want to keep things old-school.

Features & price

Kohler

The Kohler PureWash E930 will run you back $2149, and houses a huge number of features that you might not want to miss out on. As well as the aforementioned Google Home and Alexa support, you can also expect access to the crucial bidet spray function, warm air for dying, and UV cleaning, too. Kohler’s website also tells us that you can also customize the experience, with options for front and rear washes, adjustable water temperature and pressure, and finally oscillating or pulsating spray modes.

It might just be the most feature-packed toilet seat we’ve ever heard of. The Kohler Connect app can also hook in so you can customize things even further, to boot. While this might be one of the more expensive devices that Kohler offers, you can also get other models, too. This model is currently unavailable on the Kohler website, but might pop up on Kohler’s Amazon store shortly.

Never worry about wiping again

Kohler’s offerings are part of a trend that sees the popular bidet washlet finally arrive on Western shores. While countries like Japan have been at the forefront of bidet innovation for years, Kohler is looking to fill a gap in the Western market, and it looks like it’s working. Should they prove to become increasingly popular, you might never have to fear the dreaded wipe again.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

