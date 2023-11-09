RTX 40 Super series poised for launch as Nvidia confirms CES 2024 keynote

After numerous rumors and leaks, Nvidia has revealed it will deliver a special address during CES 2024, and everyone is expecting it will be the RTX 40 Super series.

Several leaks over the past few weeks have indicated that Nvidia has plans to reveal up to three new graphics cards, which will be part of a product refresh of its 40-Series of GPUs. The cards have been named by leakers as the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super.

The news that Nvidia will be holding a special event keynote at CES 2024 was reported by VideoCardz, and it has driven speculation even further. Even though the company has not specified what the event will be about, or even given it a definite name such as ‘GeForce Special Address’.

Nvidia preps 40 Super GPUs for CES 2024

Nvidia

At the CES event in 2023, Nvidia revealed its RTX 40 series of Laptop GPUs, as well as the RTX 4070 Ti. Nvidia therefore has form in making big announcements at CES, and the company is clearly interested in getting as much attention as possible.

CES kicks off on January 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, but the Nvidia special event is scheduled for the day before, on January 8 at 8 a.m. Previous events by Nvidia at CES were organized by Jeff Fischer, the head of Nvidia’s PC business department, though it is unclear if he is in charge again this time.

Upon launch, the 40 Super Series is expected to replace the standard models in the product line-up, so an official announcement could affect the pricing of many existing models.

