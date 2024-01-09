TCL reveals RayNeo Air X2 Lite AR glasses & they’re packed with new features

TCL’s RayNeo Air X2 Lite AR glasses weigh just 60 grams and are powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform.

If you’re not a fan of bulky and odd-looking AR glasses, like the RayNeo Air 2 or the Rokid AR Max, you might want to thank TCL for introducing a pair of new smart glasses at CES 2024.

The company has just showcased its new RayNeo Air X2 Lite glasses, which almost look like regular sunglasses and are incredibly lightweight, compared to most AR glasses.

The company claims these are the world’s “lightest mass-producible full-color AR glasses.” While we will reserve our opinion around the weight and features, the RayNeo Air X2 Lite AR glasses will be available globally via the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo in February 2024.

The RayNeo Air X2 Lite AR glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. These glasses feature binocular full-color microLED technology that can display 3D content at 1,500 nits-to-eye at a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels. This doesn’t sound like a huge amount, so we’ll reserve judgment when we get our hands on them.

Other key specs include 4GB of RAM coupled with 32GB of storage and a 12MP camera capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. The compact body of these glasses houses an array of sensors, including three mics, two speakers, and an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, magnetometer, and touch sensors. You also get Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

The company says these glasses use aerospace-grade materials and an adjustable nose pad for everyday wear.

AI chatbots & new features onboard

The RayNeo Air X2 Lite AR glasses offer a 30-degree field of view to spread information across the wearer’s eyesight. The glasses feature tiny 1cm projectors housed in both the stems and help keep the weight of the glasses in check.

These glasses allow users to capture photos and video, view live translations, and display augmented route navigation on the lenses while traveling and using the onboard digital assistant.

TCL’s 3D AI ChatBot on the glasses can answer questions and provide notifications for incoming calls, messages, and calendar appointments.

