Razer reveals new dazzling gaming laptop displays at CES 2024

Razer is set to unveil a world’s first at CES 2024, with its brand-new OLED displays for its Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops.

With just days to wait until CES 2024, the biggest tech trade show of the year, all of your favourite brands are gearing up to show you the latest in innovative products that they’ve been cooking up.



It should come to no surprise that Razer, one of the biggest heavy hitters in tech, are ready to unveil their latest advancements in the world of gaming. Starting with the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18, these gaming laptops are getting some new dazzling displays, that are so glorious, it’s hard to look away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Get by with a little help from your Samsung friends

These upgraded OLED displays for the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 gaming laptops have been produced as a collaboration effort with Samsung. While Razer is known for making some of the best gaming laptops in its own right, Samsung has a track record for producing high-quality gaming monitors, making these new displays worth the attention.

Utilizing these collaborative efforts with Samsung, the brand new version of the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop comes decked out with a 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time. Paired with its 2,560 x 1,600 QHD resolution, its new OLED display boasts of offering “vivid and immersive gaming visuals.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If the high refresh rate and high-definition resolution aren’t intriguing enough, Razer secured the VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black certification for the Razer Blade 16, giving you the most optimum sharpness and minimal blurring when playing your favorite PC games on the go.



If you prefer something on the bigger side, the Razer Blade 18 is marking another world’s first, with it’s 4K 18-inch display. With the Razer Blade 18 already being one of the most high-powered gaming laptops Razer has to offer, its new 165Hz refresh rate only elevates it further.



Any screen tearing woes will be put to rest with the Razer Blade 18’s new inclusion of Nvidia G-Sync, and a 3ms response time. Allowing you to enjoy the vivid clarity of this latest iteration of the gaming laptop, which also benefits from up to 100% DCI-P3 color space.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to Razer, both the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 have been put through the wringer, undergoing “individual factory calibration” to ensure “true-to-life” imagery. Each display has been Calman Verified to boot, so you can ensure that you’re getting the truest color representation on your screen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All will be revealed at CES 2024

The brand-new vivid displays of the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops, will be making an appearance at CES 2024 next week, alongside a plethora of brand-new offerings from the “for gamers, by gamers” brand.



If you’re lucky enough to be making your way to Las Vegas in the next few days, the new Razer Blades will be available at the Razer Booth at Central Hall (booth #15054), or you can tune in to the livestream event on January 9.



“We are incredibly excited to unveil these world-first display technologies at CES 2024”, states Travis Furst, the head of the Notebook and Accessories Division at Razer.



“The collaboration with Samsung Display on the Blade 16 and our commitment to delivering the best visual experience with the Blade 18 represent a new era in gaming laptops.” We can’t wait to see more from Razer, as the Blades are some of the best gaming laptops around.

Article continues after ad