CES 2024: Where to watch Nvidia, AMD, Razer, Sony & ASUS streams

With CES 2024 finally upon us, we have all you need to know about when and how to watch the live-streamed press conferences for this year’s event.

Each year thousands of tech-savvy individuals make their way to CES, the world’s biggest tech trade show, to catch a glimpse at the latest and great innovations in the space. The newest in graphics cards, AI technology, smart-home gadgets, gaming monitors, and just about every bit of tech and hardware your heart can imagine, will be debuted at the highly-anticipated annual event.

CES 2024 takes place from January 9 to January 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with some press conferences and keynotes occurring the day before everything officially kicks off.

For those of us not lucky enough to be roaming around the Las Vegas Convention Centre in person, you can still catch live streams from the biggest names in tech online, so you won’t miss out on the latest announcements and reveals.

With that in mind, here’s when and how to watch the press conferences of CES 2024.

Where to watch the Nvidia CES livestream

The Nvidia special address will take place at 8am PT/11am ET on Monday, January 8.

The special address will be available to watch live on YouTube, showcasing Nvidia and its “latest breakthroughs” within gaming, creating, and AI performance with its GeForce RTX graphics cards.



With the Nvidia RTX 40 Super refresh rumors more prominent than ever, it’s more than likely this will be the moment when we get an official look at the brand-new graphics cards.

Where to watch the AMD CES livestream

The AMD press conference will take place at 7am PST/9am CST/10am EST on Monday, January 8.

The AMD press conference will be available to watch on the official AMD website, where you can also sign up to be notified of the event.



AMD Chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su, alongside Senior Vice President and GM of computing and graphics, Jack Huynh, plan to discuss “future of AI in personal computers.”

Where to watch the Razer CES livestream

The Razer press conference will take place at 6pm PT/8pm CST, on Monday, January 8.

The “by gamers for gamers” brand has plans to share its “next-level hardware” and next-generation innovations in a livestream which will be available to watch on the official Razer website.

Ahead of the event, Razer revealed its upcoming OLED displays for the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops, setting a precedent for what’s likely to be revealed at this year’s event.

Where to watch the Sony CES livestream

The Sony press conference will broadcast at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Monday, January 8.

The press conference will be available to watch on the official Sony website, or on YouTube, whatever takes your fancy. Little is known about what Sony intends to share, with only the “Powering Creativity with Technology” tagline there to give us a hint about what’s to come.



The Sony press conference will also be available on YouTube with ASL interpretation for those who require it.

Where to watch the ASUS CES livestream

The ASUS launch event will take place at 9am PT/noon ET, on Tuesday January 9.

The ASUS launch event will be available to watch on YouTube, or the official ASUS website.

Not much is known about what ASUS, recognizable for it’s gaming laptops, has planned for the event. The “in search of transcendence” tagline upon the brand’s CES 2024 marketing materials provides an intriguing, and ominous teaser of what’s to come, with the live-stream video iterating further that a “big reveal” is in the works.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

