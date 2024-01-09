Audio Technica shows off new wireless earbuds to rival AirPods & Sony

The Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 is an affordable alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro, as shown at CES 2024. We go over everything you need to know.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, hardly any product comes close to Sony’s WF-1000XM5, which is the gold standard in the segment, aside from the AirPods Pro 2.

Audio accessory brand Audio Technica looks to challenge the status quo. It announced the new pair of ATH-TWX7 true wireless earbuds at CES 2024. These new TWS earbuds boast high-fidelity audio and have 5.8mm dynamic drivers, previously used on Audio Technica’s flagship ATH-TWX9 earbuds.

One of the highlights of these buds is Sony’s LDAC compatibility, which lets you stream high-res audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz. Moreover, you also get twin micro-electromechanical beamforming microphones for clear calls, plus two call modes: natural and noise reduction. The digital hybrid noise canceling on board these earbuds comes with both hear-through and talk-through functions.

Hardware aside, the Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 has multi-point connectivity that lets you connect the buds with multiple devices simultaneously and facilitates quick swaps whenever required.

There is also an Audio-Technica Connect companion app that lets users customize the sound output as per their preference, activate low-latency mode, make the buds ideal for gaming or streaming content online, and, last but not least, manage ambient sounds.

If you feel like connecting with yourselves or want to cut off the background noise, these earbuds also come with a “Soundscape” mode that plays meditative nature sounds.

Price, battery, and availability

The Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 comes in Ash Black, Rich White, or Stone Gray colorways. These IPX4-rated earbuds offer 6.5 hours of playback with an additional 20 hours of battery life with the portable charging case.

The ATH-TWX7 has been priced at $199 and can be bought directly from Audio Technica’s website or platforms like Amazon.

