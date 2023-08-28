Starfield release times: When does Starfield launch in your region?

Starfield release times are going to be a big question mark for a lot of players. So, we’re going to break it down for you so you know when you can start playing.

Starfield is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases coming this year. Bethesda’s latest has been long anticipated, and players have waited years to get their hands on the enormous universe Todd Howard and co. have built.

While this year has been full to the brim of amazing games, many will be hoping that Starfield itself can eclipse all of them. Because of that, people are eager to get their hands on the game as quick as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We want to help you do that too. Regional launches can always be a bit confusing, as while we have a launch date, a game launching at midnight or at 10 PM is very different. Because of that, you’re probably going to want actually to make some plans for the day.

In order for you to maximize your time with Starfield, here’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s release times across all the regions.

Article continues after ad

When are the Starfield release times for your region?

Starfield is having a simultaneous release across all regions. This means that the game will launch at the same time for everyone. That’s great, except, obviously it can make when it will release in your time zone a little confusing. Thanks to a post by Bethesda about the launch we now know those times.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One thing to keep in mind is that Starfield is having two launches. The game is launching a week earlier for those who have paid for the early access edition. That’ll be on August 31 or September 1 for those players, depending on where you are.

Article continues after ad

For everyone else, including those who are planning to play on Game Pass, the game will launch on September 5 or 6 depending on your region. Here’s when you can expect the game to launch for you across both versions.

Early Access release times and region

Time Zone Release time and date Pacific (US) 5 PM (August 31) Central (US) 7 PM (August 31) Eastern (US) 8 PM (August 31) UK 1 AM (September 1) Europe 2 AM (September 1) Australia East 10 AM (September 1) New Zealand 12 PT (September 1)

Launch release times and region

Time Zone Release time and date Pacific (US) 5 PM (September 5) Central (US) 7 PM (September 5) Eastern (US) 8 PM (September 5) UK 1 AM (September 6) Europe 2 AM (September 6) Australia East 10 AM (September 6) New Zealand 12 PT (September 6)

That’s everything you need to know about when Starfield is launching for you. Get ready to enter your spaceship, because there’s about to be a whole universe for you to explore.

Article continues after ad

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?