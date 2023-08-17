Starfield early access: Start date & how to get

If you can’t wait to begin your Starfield journey, we have great news for you – there is a way to start early access in the sci-fi RPG game.

The hype is reaching fever pitch as space-faring gamers around the world eagerly await the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield. This ground-breaking RPG promises an unforgettable experience of galactic exploration, setting you on a journey across uncharted frontiers, and letting you experience what it means to be a real space pioneer.

Starfield is a true next-gen experience and has been creating an [inter]stellar buzz in the gaming universe for several years now. Our comprehensive early access guide gives you all the intel you need on how to secure your early access to the game and prepare for an unforgettable cosmic journey.

Bethesda

How to play Starfield early access

To gain access to Starfield early access, potential players will need to buy one of Starfield’s special editions that comes with the early access bonus.

If you’re unsure which versions come with early access, here’s a quick look at the applicable options for you to consider:

Starfield Premium Edition

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

Starfield Constellation Edition

Pre-purchasing any of these Starfield editions will grant the early access that you’re looking for!

Early access for Starfield is all set to begin on September 1, 2023.

It’s been confirmed that anyone who gets their hands on early access will be able to download and enjoy the game a full five days before the game’s official, worldwide launch on September 6.

Using this information, it’s easy to work out that this will make September 1 the early access launch day for the game. So, if you’re keen to start your planet-hopping sooner than most, you’ll want to secure yourself early access ASAP.

You should also know that preloading for Starfield went live on August 17 for Xbox and Windows users. If you want the quickest start when early access goes live, make sure to download all 139.84GB of Starfield ahead of time.

