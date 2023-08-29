Starfield’s “boundary reached” controversy has fans split

Leakers have reported limits on Starfield’s exploration that seem to contradict Bethesda’s promises, angering fans. However, others have suggested the controversy is overblown.

We’re just days away from the early access release of Starfield. Considering Bethesda’s space epic is easily one of the most anticipated games of recent years, it’s no surprise that leakers have gotten their hands on it already and are spreading details that were meant to remain secret until launch.

Article continues after ad

One leak in particular is causing quite a bit of controversy among gamers. Some have reported seeing a message that reads “Boundary reached. Open the map to explore another region or return to your ship” while trying to explore planets.

Article continues after ad

Such posts were quickly removed, but they’ve continued to circulate. It’s led some gamers to express frustration, criticizing Bethesda for seemingly breaking promises it made regarding planet exploration.

However, others who are playing the game for review have indicated that the issue is entirely overblown.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda

Starfield’s “boundary reached” message contradicts Bethesda’s claims regarding exploration

For a while now, Bethesda has been claiming that Starfield has full planetary exploration. During the Starfield Direct back in June, Todd Howard said players could land anywhere on a planet and start exploring. As recently as August 22, Head of Publishing Pete Hines was reiterating that point.

The “boundary reached” message implies there are restrictions on how far a player can venture, at least in some places.

Article continues after ad

Following the leak, many have been expressing their frustration online, such as in a Steam discussion with hundreds of comments. Some view the leak as an indication Bethesda has lied about Starfield’s scale or, at the very least, misled players.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, according to others, the entire issue is being overstated either by those who are misinterpreting the information that’s out there or the minority of gamers who just want to see Starfield fail.

Is the “boundary reached” drama something Starfield fans should worry about?

It’s important to keep in mind the information is coming from leakers who, for whatever reason, were able to get their hands on the game early. There are plenty of others playing Starfield right now, though under embargoes that prevent them from revealing anything substantial.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While those reviewers are obviously unable to say much at the moment, Paul Tassi of Forbes made it pretty clear what he thought of the controversy as someone who has his hands on the game.

It’s not clear exactly what the limits are and what triggers the “boundary reached” message. As some have noted, even if the leakers are correct and players can only walk 40-ish minutes in each direction on a planet, that would still make Starfield a massive game.

Article continues after ad

Overall, though, it does seem that the controversy is getting far more attention than necessary. This really seems to speak more to the high interest in the game and players’ feelings on Starfield, Bethesda, and Xbox overall than it does the quality of the final product.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, players don’t have to wait too long to find out for themselves what the game’s limitations are (or aren’t), as Starfield releases on September 6 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Early access starts August 31 or September 1 depending on your region.