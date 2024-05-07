Gaming

Xbox players blast Microsoft controller reveal after Bethesda studio closures

Brianna Reeves
xbox studio closuresMicrosoft

On the same day that several Bethesda studio closures were announced, Xbox unveiled a new “Fire Vapor” controller with a reveal players say was in poor taste.

The gaming industry’s unprecedented series of job cuts continued on May 7 when news that Microsoft would be shutting down several Bethesda Softworks studios made the rounds.

Several studios were shuttered, namely Arcane Austin (Redfall), Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi Rush), and Alpha Dog Games (Mighty Doom). Meanwhile, Roundhouse Games will merge with ZeniMax Online to help with Elder Scrolls Online’s ongoing development.

Now, Microsoft’s marketing has poured salt on the wound by unveiling a special edition Xbox controller called the “Fire Vapor.” To make matters worse, the gamepad’s original Xbox Wire post told players to “Feel the Burn Today,” mere hours after reports about the layoffs hit the web.

Microsoft has since updated the write-up with a new title, “Introducing the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller.” However, The Verge’s Tom Warren managed to capture a screenshot of the initial headline.

The response to the poor timing has been nothing if not harsh on Xbox’s marketing group. One person under Warren’s tweet joked Beavis and Butthead probably run the team.

Someone else commented, “Add this to the list of how out of touch Microsoft marketing actually is.”

The poor-taste announcement is similarly being lambasted elsewhere on Twitter. In the replies to Wario64‘s tweet about the controller, one user asked, “Is Microsoft trolling the community by releasing a controlling ‘burning’ their loyal fanbase the same day they let go of Tango and Arkane?”

Following the layoff reports, Arkane Lyon’s Co-Creative Director, Dinga Bakaba, reminded executives that their business is about taking care of the artists who “create value” for corporations.

Such frustrations aren’t exclusive to the latest Xbox studio closures, though it’s worth noting Microsoft hasn’t detailed how many staffers will lose their jobs. Sony cut 900 jobs earlier this year, EA let go of nearly 700 employees, and Take-Two recently slashed roles at Private Division while shuttering Roll7 and Intercept Games.

All told, the industry has suffered approximately 10,000 job cuts in 2024 alone. It’s no wonder that what would usually amount to a harmless controller reveal has compounded the exasperation.

Related Topics

BethesdaXbox

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
xbox games showcase 2024
Gaming
Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Date, time, mystery Direct and what to expect
Brianna Reeves
Microsoft taunts fans with amazing X-Men '97 Xbox controllers (that can't be purchased)
Gaming
Microsoft taunts fans with amazing X-Men ’97 Xbox controllers (that can’t be purchased)
Scott Baird
elder scrolls 6 dragonborn
Gaming
Todd Howard explains why Bethesda is keeping quiet about Elder Scrolls 6
Daniel Appleford
fallout 4 achievements
Gaming
Are Fallout 4’s Achievements broken on Xbox?
Brianna Reeves

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.