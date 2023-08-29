GamingStarfield

Leaked Starfield day-one update patch notes: Xbox performance improvements, bug fixes, more

Starfield Patch NotesBethesda

With the global release of Bethesda’s Starfield just around the corner, a leak from Insider Gaming has revealed the details of the game’s day-one patch.

Titled Starfield 1.7.23, the first big update includes a range of improvements and fixes, with some changes focused on Xbox Series X/S performance, in particular.

This leak comes as a confirmation to many fans who were speculating about a day-one patch, especially after Todd Howard mentioned “a couple of final tweaks” in a recent Xbox interview.

Starfield 1.7.23 Early Access Patch Notes

Performance and Stability Fixes

  • Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)
  • Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.
  • Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.
  • Various stability and performance improvements.

Visual Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.
  • Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.
  • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.
  • Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.
  • Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.
  • Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.
  • Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.
  • Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a long delay on the Press any button screen.

Quest Fixes

  • Fixed rare issue that could cause ship patrols not to appear for “First to Fight, First to Die.”
  • Addressed a rare issue where the Contraband scan would not occur potentially preventing landing at New Atlantis.
  • Fixed an unlikely issue that could prevent landing at New Atlantis during “Deep Cover.”
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Heat Leeches from counting as killed after completing “A Legacy Forged.”
  • Fixed how a location would appear near a hidden Earth landmark.
  • Fixed a rare issue that could potentially trap the player in The Facility.
  • Addressed an infrequent issue where a Spacer Ship didn’t correctly appear for a radiant quest.
  • Fixed an unlikely issue that could appear during “Revelation” depending on how the player interacted with the Emissary.
  • Addressed an issue with the Deimos Slim bottom ship module that is used on the Razorleaf.
  • Fixed rare issue that could prevent companions from accompanying the player after “No Sudden Moves”.
  • Addressed a rare issue that could impact “Power from Beyond.”

The leaked day-one update patch notes address various aspects of the game, from performance and visual glitches to gameplay and quest-related issues. Xbox Series X/S players, in particular, will benefit from specific stability improvements.

Starfield fans with early access can commence their journeys on August 31, while the official global release is set for September 6.

