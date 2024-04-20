Gaming

Todd Howard explains why Bethesda is keeping quiet about Elder Scrolls 6

Daniel Appleford
elder scrolls 6 dragonbornBethesda

Fallout developer Todd Howard has explained why Bethesda is keeping the release date of Elder Scrolls 6 a secret.

Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long way out from release and Bethesda is keeping quiet on the timeline. As it turns out, they have learned from their previous mistakes.

When developing Starfield, the developers revealed an intended release window but ultimately had to delay the game. With how beloved the Elder Scrolls franchise is, Bethesda didn’t want to disappoint the fan base with another potential delayed release.

In an interview with IGN Howard insight into the team’s thoughts on Elder Scrolls 6. He said, “I’m going to avoid putting dates on anything. I’ve learned that the hard way. So obviously, our focus as far as new development right now is Elder Scrolls VI, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not making plans for other things.”

Bethesda will still be working on Fallout 4 as well as Starfield in the coming months. This is primarily thanks to the surge in Fallout players since the release of Amazon Prime’s TV show about the game.

It has been six years since Elder Scrolls 6’s production was officially revealed. In that time, little has been said about the production process, except for the fact that it won’t be brought to PlayStation and that it may not even be released until 2026.

Since the 2026 timeline was revealed, Bethesda has remained tight-lipped about if that timeline is still relevant. However, we do know that Elder Scrolls 6 is in production, albeit early.

