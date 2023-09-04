Starfield fan credits the game with saving their family from a burning building

Starfield has been given one accolade that no other game in 2023 can boast. A Reddit user has cited their hype for Starfield as the sole reason their family survived a fire.

Starfield’s early access is in full swing and hundreds of thousands of players have taken their giant leap into Bethesda’s sprawling galaxy. Reports on the game are very mixed with prominent streamers less than sold on the title thus far.

Many players are also divided on the game’s slow start with some saying it takes too long to take off. Some have been so frustrated with their experience, that they’ve gone as far as to say that the initially controversial IGN score for Starfield was justified.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite this, one player will never be able to malign Starfield again after a harrowing incident that could have ended in tragedy. Reddit user u/tidyckilla explained how they believe their drive to marathon Starfield is the only thing that kept their family alive during a fire.

Actually claiming “Starfield saved me and my family’s life”, the player broke down their assertion from start to finish on the Starfield Subreddit. After some background about their excitement for the game, they detailed the situation.

Article continues after ad

“On the night of August 31, I decided to stay up and play as long as possible to experience this new universe,” they explained. “At 2:26 in the morning, while playing the game, I heard an explosion from my downstairs neighbor’s apartment.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The player said they immediately paused the game to check on the noise and found their apartment complex engulfed in flames. They say they were able to act quickly to get their wife and cat out of the building relatively unharmed and with “only minor burns”.

Article continues after ad

As a result, they firmly believe that Starfield is the reason they and their family are still breathing. “If I hadn’t been up bingeing Starfield, I would have been asleep and we would have all died of smoke inhalation,” they concluded.

Bethesda In-game, Starfield has a heap of gear to keep you protected from the elements.

u/tidyckilla explained in the comments that they believed the cause of the explosion was a neighbor’s health condition. “The lady below us was a smoker who was on oxygen tanks, pretty sure the explosions I heard were those,” they revealed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we certainly can’t tell you how to use Starfield for fire safety, we do have a bunch of other handy information for prospective players. For more on how to get the most out of Starfield, check out our list of guides:

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?

Article continues after ad