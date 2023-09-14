How to get UC Antixeno spacesuit in Starfield

Starfield is a game that has quite a significant amount of combat involved in its gameplay. As such, you need good spacesuits to survive in combat as well as the harsh environment of the various planets. Here is a guide to get the UC Antixeno spacesuit which is one of the best in the game.

Starfield as a game is not that hard, but there are moments when you would think if you take in a few more hits from the enemies. Apart from that, there would be times when you will wish your spacesuit was more resistant to the harsh weather of the various planets.

As it happens, you can get your hands on a really good spacesuit in the game called the UC Antixeno. It is a Legendary spacesuit and has some really good perks, especially Auto Med.

Here is all you need to know on how to get your hands on the UC Antixeno spacesuit.

Bethesda Game Studios UC Antixeno spacesuit is one of the best in the game

Starfield: How to get the UC Antixeno spacesuit

The UC Antixeno spacesuit can be obtained as part of the UC Vanguard questline. Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to obtain the spacesuit:

Start the UC Vanguard questline

Reach the mission Hostile Intelligence mission

Follow through the questline where you will be asked to gear up

Once you receive this step, enter the armory and you can pick up the UC Antixeno Legendary spacesuit free of charge. This spacesuit is amazing and boasts the following perks:

Beast Hunter : Receive 15% less damage from aliens

: Receive 15% less damage from aliens Auto-Medic : You will use a med pack automatically if your health drops below 25%, once every 60 seconds

: You will use a med pack automatically if your health drops below 25%, once every 60 seconds Sentinel: You will have a 75% less chance to receive 50% less damage when standing still

All three of these perks are really powerful, especially the Auto-Medic perk. In fact, the Beast Hunter pack comes in really handy when fighting against Terrormorphs. Those aliens hit very hard and the reduced damage makes the fights a lot less troublesome.

The Sentinel buff is not as useful since you will rarely stand still. However, at moments when you do, it might come in handy. Regardless, all the buffs are powerful which makes the suit quite well-rounded.

There you have it, that is all you need to know about the UC Antixeno spacesuit. If you found it informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

