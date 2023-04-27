All planets & locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Wonder just where Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew find themselves in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a complete look at every planet and location accessible in the game.

It wouldn’t be a real Star Wars adventure without some planet-hopping fun and rest assured, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor absolutely nails the assignment in that regard. Much like in its predecessor Fallen Order, Survivor offers up a number of diverse locations for players to get lost in.

Some will be familiar to longtime fans while others are entirely new to the charted Star Wars galaxy. So if you’re wondering where the story will take you, look no further. We’ve got you covered below with a full rundown on every planet and location you can visit in Survivor.

SPOILER WARNING: It goes without saying that this guide will be delving into spoiler territory. From this point on, we’ll be revealing major plot points and sharing a number of the game’s biggest surprises. We highly recommend playing through it unspoiled, so be cautious reading any further if you want to enjoy the experience without anything ruined.

Every planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starting off the list, we’re tackling planets first. While Survivor includes six different locations all up, only three can technically be labeled planets. Our list runs through all three in the order in which you visit them throughout the main storyline.

Coruscant

Kicking things off is one of the most iconic Star Wars locales of them all, Coruscant. As a thriving city-rich planet, this part of the universe is home to a broad array of species, races, and cultures alike. As the capital of the known galaxy, it’s been central for generations in the rise of both the Jedi and Sith.

Cal begins his journey in Survivor with a clever plan involving his staged arrest on Coruscant. While it’s merely an introductory area to begin with, the Mantis crew can indeed return to the planet later in the game for side missions and bonus content.

Koboh

Next comes Koboh, unquestionably the biggest planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Serving as somewhat of a home base, this new location in the Star Wars series is filled to the brim with whimsical characters, ominous foes, and secrets to uncover.

Not only that, but Koboh is also central to Jedi history. As you progress through the main story, you’ll come to learn of how Koboh helped pave the way for those in the High Republic era to advance through yet uncharted territory in effort to claim a new home.

Tanalorr

As the final location you come across in Survivor, Tanalorr proves itself real and despite its troubled history, you can find an age-old Jedi temple already established thanks to the efforts of Dagan Gera and Santari Khri.

Having remained hidden from the Empire’s reach for hundreds of years, Tanalorr serves as an impossible safe haven when the Mantis crew, the Jedi, the Anchorites, and many others all need it most.

Other locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

With planets out of the way, we’ll now jump into the remaining three locations accessible in Survivor. Two are considerably smaller in size, while one is among the biggest areas in the game.

Jedha

After making its Star Wars debut in Rogue One, Jedha, the moon of NaJedha, is one of the biggest locations Cal and the Mantis crew can visit in Survivor. Another area crucial to Jedi history, the moon has long been a special place for both Force sensitives and those who worship the Force alike.

Jedha serves as a base of operations for Cere and her master Kordova, wherein, the two are preserving Jedi knowledge while providing shelter for those looking to hide from the hand of the Empire.

Shattered Moon

Next up comes the Shattered Moon, a location hanging above Koboh. This moon served as an ideal site for a High Republic research facility, one Santari Khri used to help find a way through the Koboh Abyss and thus, reach Tanalorr.

Following the trail, Cal and Dagan both make their way to this Shattered Moon in hopes of being the first to retrace Khri’s steps and find safe passage through to the utopic planet.

Nova Garon

Last but not least comes Nova Garon, a seemingly innocuous chunk of space rock on the surface, but one hollowed out by the Empire to serve as an enormous base. With huge loading docks for dozens of Imperial ships and even housing facilities for those living on the otherwise desolate debris, there’s certainly more to Nova Garon than first meets the eye.

It’s here where Bode kept his daughter while he was off elsewhere in the galaxy, having struck a not-so-successful deal with the Empire in exchange for details on the Inquisitor who murdered his wife.