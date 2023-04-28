How to open the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’ve stumbled upon the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha and feel as though you’ve hit a brick wall, worry not. We’ve got you covered with a solution for the unique puzzle.

Found through the various planets and locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are a number of head-scratching puzzles. Most are contained within High Republic-era Meditation Chambers, though a few are scattered out in the wild.

One such puzzle can be found in the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha. A particularly tricky puzzle that demands you Force pull the right pillars in order to access a hidden chamber. But how exactly do you figure out the correct answer?

Here’s a full guide on how the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle works and how you can solve it to keep pushing along in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Finding the hint for the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle

The trick behind this unique puzzle isn’t actually found within the Crypt of Uhrma itself. Rather, the hint is located elsewhere on Jedha, in an unsuspecting area you may not have given much thought to.

Simply head away from the Crypt and take the elevator up. Upon reaching the high ground, clear out any stormtroopers awaiting your arrival, then look out into the vast desert. On the left-hand side, you’ll spot what you’re looking for.

Respawn Entertainment These pillars hold the key to the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha.

Atop a boulder just across from Cal Kestis is a series of pillars. Four are still standing while the other four have been knocked down. This here is the key to solving the puzzle.

How to open the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha

With the pillar layout memorized, head back down the elevator and into the Crypt of Uhrma once more. Now, use the Force to pull out the correct pillars and match the wall with what you saw outside. The solution is as follows from right to left:

Top row: Pillars 1 & 4

Bottom row: Pillars 2 & 3



By pulling the right pillars, the Crypt wall should retract before opening up and revealing its contents. More on that below.

Rewards behind the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle

For your troubles, the Crypt rewards some of the game’s best upgrades. For starters, an extra Health stim is waiting for you inside. Next to that, you’ll find a Force Echo to learn more about the ominous location.

Respawn Entertainment Ample rewards await you inside the Crypt of Uhrma.

And with this pathway now open, following it around also leads to an entirely new area. In this zone, you’ll find Stev fishing for another rare creature to add to your fish tank back on Koboh. Last but not least, continuing down the trail then leads to a big boss fight which will help tick off a certain rumor on Jedha.