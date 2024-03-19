Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an incredible 50% off at Amazon

You can now take advantage of a current 50% savings on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X & S at Amazon.

Xbox and PS5 players can currently save 50% on 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title. The gripping sequel continues Jedi Cal Kestis’ journey five years following his desperate escape from the Empire in the acclaimed predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order.

Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Survivor pushes Cal’s abilities into uncompromising new territory. Fan-favorite Force powers return flanked by additional options to adapt to increasingly lethal adversaries.

You must utilize every trick against Imperial forces now hunting the fugitive Jedi relentlessly across hostile worlds both familiar and new.

But the journey grows more personal and emotionally perilous this time rather than focused solely on rebuilding the Order. Sinister threats new and old surround Cal, forcing difficult choices about how far you’ll go to protect newfound allies and the Jedi legacy.

As threats close in, you must use your intelligence and integrity fully to endure the mounting darkness with the Force as your ally.

Save big on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PC, PS5 & Xbox

Steam

Currently half off the standard price, Star Wars devotees can experience this essential next chapter in Cal Kestis’ quest before it vanishes.

While PS5 & Xbox players can save on the base game, PC players have the option for the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition is 65% off and adds cosmetic bonuses like a Cal Kestis Jedi skin, a BD-1 cosmetic set, and more.

Don’t miss seizing this opportunity to secure Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 50% off during Amazon Spring Sale.

