Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod replaces Cal with one of game’s most popular characters

If you’re looking for a fresh perspective in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then you might want to install the brand new mod that makes one of the game’s most popular characters completely playable.

Cal Kestis has only been around for two Star Wars games but has already become a fan-favorite face. His latest outing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has well and truly cemented the character’s legacy. We praised his story in our review, and players have been enjoying the ways in which you can customize the Jedi Knight himself.

On the other hand, mods exist. The act of taking an existing element in a game and modifying it to change how the game looks, feels, or performs.

Despite only being out for a short period of time, modders have already manipulated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As a result, it’s now possible for you to swap out Cal, and his substitute is a rather interesting yet popular character.

Merrin mods have arrived in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If the sight of Cal is waning on you or you fancy a change then fear not. You can now swap Cal for his long-time love interest Nightsister Merrin in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The brain behind this creation is Disastorm and their mod, Playable Merrin, lets’s players run around wielding the power of the force as everyone’s favorite Star Wars Zabrak from Dathomir.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Respawn Entertainment, Disastorm

The creator provides some detailed instructions on how to fully get the most out of the mod. Not everything will be absolutely perfect though, Cal’s voice is still the primary outlet for dialog and the overall character model has had to be stretched to match up with Cal’s build.

Regardless, this is still a solid depiction of Merrin if she were to don some Jedi robes and become one with the force.

Survivor players are really starting to get to grips with the game’s customization capabilities – even turning Cal Kestis into Breaking Bad’s Walter White of all people!