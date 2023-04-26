How to get a Poncho in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Secret Oggdo Bodgo boss fight

If you’re looking for a throwback fit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it turns out there is actually a Poncho for Cal Kestis to rock. It’s all part of a bigger easter egg involving Oggdo Bogdo so here’s a full rundown on where to go and what to do.

It’s no secret that customization was fairly limited in Fallen Order. For Cal, it was simply a matter of changing the colors on his trusty poncho and nothing more. Nowadays, however, as a far more experienced Jedi, he’s open to expanding his wardrobe.

Article continues after ad

In Survivor, players can customize Cal in dozens of unique ways with a wide range of diverse clothing options. Though if you’d rather stick to the ol’ reliable, you can always revert back to the Poncho.

Devs at Respawn Entertainment have played into the meme once again with a secret Oggdo Bogdo boss fight, one that holds the key to unlocking the classic item of clothing. So if you’re looking for just that, here’s a full guide on where to find the Poncho in Survivor.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Poncho for Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Finding the Poncho in Survivor is quite the challenge. First, your goal is to find Fort Kah’Lin on Koboh. After clearing out the droids and Bedlam Raiders here, be sure to locate the Meditation Point for a handy respawn marker. Trust us, you’ll need it.

Hidden within Fort Kah’Lin is a secret boss fight, one involving the ‘Spawn of Oggdo.’ The only way in which to get the Poncho for yourself is by first defeating this familiar foe.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Oggdo Bogdo

From the Meditation Point in Fort Kah’Lin, head straight forward and climb up to higher ground. You’ll find a square layout ahead, with enemies waiting for you around each corner. Go through one by one and at the final turn, turn around and open the locked door to ensure you can skip this process in future.

Respawn Entertainment Straight ahead from this location lies the Spawn of Oggdo boss fight.

Next, head across the walkway and into the swarm of droids ahead. Try to take a few down before reaching the very center of this rooftop. The moment you step into the middle, the roof caves in and drops you down into the boss room, so eliminating as many targets as possible before the big fight, certainly helps.

Article continues after ad

Defeating Oggdo Bogdo

Now that you’ve fallen down into the Spawn of Oggdo’s lair, it’s time for one of the more difficult duels in Survivor. Even with ample upgrades and health boosts, this boss can still knock Cal down with a single hit, especially with their charge-up tongue attack.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Our advice is to stay agile, and whenever you see the target charging an attack, try to jump and dash away in order to avoid the hefty damage coming your way.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment The Spawn of Oggdo boss fight is no joke.

At the halfway point, the boss becomes more aggressive, adding new attacks to their arsenal. Be wary of the regular bite in particular, as rather than blocking two consecutive strikes, you’ll need to block four instead.

Once defeated, head to the back of the room, open the chest, and claim Cal’s Poncho back once and for all.

Respawn Entertainment There’s nothing quite like the ol’ reliable Poncho.

Secret challenge back at Doma’s

Although you just defeated the Spawn of Oggdo, there’s yet another step to this fun easter egg, if you’re up for the challenge. By returning to Doma’s shop, you can now interact with the little creature next to her. In doing so, you activate a Force Tear nearby.

Article continues after ad

Entering this Force Tear presents you with the unique challenge of having to fight both the original Oggdo Bogdo boss and the Spawn of Oggdo boss, at the same time.

Respawn Entertainment Good luck taking on both bosses at once.

It’s yet another tricky encounter and one we recommend returning to after clearing the main story and upgrading your skills along the way.