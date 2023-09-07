“Top choice” to direct Avengers: Secret Wars is a Marvel legend

Avengers: Secret Wars, what may be the biggest Marvel movie of all time, has yet to find its director – but according to a new rumor, the “top choice” is a legend in the genre.

The two-hander of Infinity War and Endgame was billed as the most ambitious crossover event in history and the ultimate culmination of more than a decade of unprecedented, cinema-reshaping storytelling.

That claim isn’t unfounded, but the future of the MCU is cooking up something even bigger, crazier, and more jam-packed with heroes and villains, old and new: Secret Wars, which may see the return of Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton is helming The Kang Dynasty, which will set up Avengers: Secret Wars – and Marvel may be turning to a familiar face to get the job done.

Marvel has “top choice” for Avengers: Secret Wars director

Sam Raimi is rumored to be the top choice to direct Avengers: Secret Wars, according to scooper MyTimeToShineHello.

In the superhero sphere, Raimi is best known for directing all three movies in the original Spider-Man trilogy, as well as 1990’s underrated Darkman. However, in 2022, he returned to the comic book realm for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a divisive follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home that made just shy of $1 billion worldwide.

Fan reactions to the rumor have been mixed. “I’m not going to believe this until I’m sitting in the theatre watching the credits. After Spider-Man 3, and to a lesser extent, Multiverse of Madness, no way can I see Raimi directing such a high-profile ‘studio-led’ film,” one Redditor wrote.

“F*ck no. Get Russo bros back. They’ve gone on record saying it’s their dream storyline to direct. Marvel needs to draw them a black check and give them complete control over phase six,” another commented.

Others are happier about the prospect. “Love this. Loved Multiverse of Madness. Not sorry,” one wrote, while another tweeted: “YES PLEASE OMG THIS WOULD GO SO NUTS PLEASE MARVEL.”

“I want this to be true almost more to spite you bizarre fools who hate when things are well directed and fun and thus MAD about this than I do because it’s a good idea. I hope he still hasn’t watched like half the other stuff and just does whatever he wants,” a third wrote.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due to hit cinemas on May 7, 2027. Find out more about the movie here.