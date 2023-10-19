How to get the No Way Home suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available, and fans of both the legendary comic character and the Insomniac game series are eager to return to a classic Spider-Man adventure. To embark on a journey that calls for great responsibility, it is vital to select a suitable outfit. Here’s a guide for fans of the MCU Spider-Man films who are interested in acquiring the new No Way Home red and blue suit in the game.

The classic red and blue outfit will always represent Spider-Man as the friendly neighborhood hero he is. Peter Parker wears the Iron Spider costume and a newer, improved version of it throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film No Way Home. In the film’s ending, however, he dons the traditional red and blue costume once more.

Peter’s transformation and the film’s profound emotional resonance are symbolically represented by the outfit. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latest game from Insomniac, also pays tribute to every Spider-Man suit ever made by providing a plethora of options for the friendly neighborhood webhead to choose from.

Here’s how to quickly and easily acquire the new red and blue suit featured in No Way Home in the game.

How to unlock No Way Home (Red and Blue) suit in Spider-Man 2

In order to unlock the New Red and Blue No Way Home suit, you must be Level 60 in the main storyline. You can easily achieve this by completing a bunch of side and main story quests, as well as by performing air tricks with Peter Parker in the game.

Insomniac Games New Red and Blue suit from the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the game.

Once you reach Level 60, you will have acquired plenty of Tech Parts needed to do the job. Remember that the New Red and Blue No Way Home Suit requires 115 Tech Parts and 3 Rare Tech Parts to unlock.

To unlock the suit, navigate to the Suits page using the touchpad on your DualSense controller. Then, select R2 to switch to Peter’s suits, and scroll down until you reach the New Red and Blue suit from No Way Home. Once you’ve selected it, use your Tech Parts to acquire and equip it.

You can now swing freely throughout New York City and recreate the ending monologue from No Way Home. Read our Spider-Man 2 review to learn about the game’s additional features.

So there you have it – how to unlock the new red and blue suit from No Way Home in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more Spider-Man 2 guides, check out our coverage here:

