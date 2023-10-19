How to unlock Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Fast Travel

Are you uncertain if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has Fast Travel? Struggling to figure out how to unlock it? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is known for its web swinging. It wowed people back in 2018, with the silky traversal the game sported. Insomniac Studios is back and has improved things even further. Traveling through this digital New York as a webslinger is one of the best things about the game.

At the same time, sometimes you’ll find yourself on the wrong side of the city. With the introduction of Brooklyn, there is much farther to go in the sequel. While you could swing there, you might want to cut some time and just get yourself to the objective. In fact, there are a bunch of reasons why you might not want to utilize your traversal powers.

However, Fast Travel isn’t unlocked from the get-go. So, what’s the deal? Is it in the game, and how do you unlock it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Marvel Spider-Man 2 have have fast travel?

Insomniac Games

Yes. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has fast travel. More than that, it is very impressive. While you may be more inclined to swing to your destinations, which you should, you should at least try fast travel once. The speed at which you travel is almost instantaneous.



That said, while it is very impressive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 shines when you are swinging around with webs or gliding with your Web Wings. Though, if you need to get from Harlem to Downtown Brooklyn, it certainly saves some time.

That being said though, you do have to unlock fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So how do you do that?

How to unlock fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You might notice that you can’t fast-travel out of the gate. That is because you have to earn it. In order to unlock fast travel, you need to reach level 2 District Progress for each area on the map.

To do that, you merely have to complete various activities and get collectibles. This could be anything from Hunter Blinds, finding Spider-Bots, Prowler stashes, and more. If you want some help with what is in the area, open the map. You will see both icons for the various activities you can do, but also a list of all the things you can do in an area that will improve your District Progress.

Once you’ve unlocked Fast Travel, you merely have to press Triangle on the map and you will be whipped away almost instantly.

That’s everything you need to know about Fast travel in Spider-Man 2. Have fun zipping around New York out there, Spidey.