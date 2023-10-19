Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have the Bodega Cat?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally been launched, and gamers everywhere are getting ready to resume their friendly neighborhood adventures swinging all over New York City. However, some may be curious as to whether or not the new title includes the iconic Bodega Cat from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game. We’ve got the answer right here.

Fans of both video games and the Marvel franchise are anticipating the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) by Insomniac Games is the perfect continuation of the web-slinger’s exploits as the friendly neighborhood superhero.

The variety of outfits is the game’s best feature, with the Bodega Cat suit being the clear favorite among players of the first two games. Similarly to the jovial tiny Spider-Cat, the suit represents the strong sense of camaraderie and unity that can be found near Harlem in New York City.

The cat in particular is a reference to the real-life bodega cats that frequent many metropolitan neighborhoods and can be spotted at corner stores. While the suit debuted with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players are wondering if it will be available in the latest spidey outing. Well, we’ve got the answer right here.

Is Bodega Cat in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Insomniac Games Bodega Cat suit is available once again in Spider-Man 2.

Yes, the Bodega Cat named Spider-Man appears in the most recent Insomniac game. Teo’s cat donning a Spider-Man mask is carried in Miles’ backpack as part of the Bodega Cat Suit that Miles wears.

Once the suit is equipped, you can swing through the city while carrying a cat on your back. Similar to the second Spider-Man game in the Insomniac series, you must follow a specific procedure to acquire the Bodega Suit before swinging through New York City with a cat companion.

How to unlock the Bodega Cat suit

Insomniac Games Players can unlock the Bodega Cat suit by redeeming it using Tech parts.

In order to obtain the Bodega Cat suit, you must be Level 27 in the main story. You can easily achieve this by accomplishing side and main story quests, as well as by performing air tricks within the game.

Once you reach there, you will have acquired Tech Parts along the way. Remember that the Bodega Suit requires 25 Tech Parts to unlock.

To unlock the suit, navigate to the Suits page using the touchpad on your DualSense controller. Then, select R2 to switch to Miles’ suits, and scroll down until you reach the Bodega Cat suit. Once you’ve selected it, use your Tech Parts to acquire and equip it.

You can now swing freely throughout New York City while carrying a cat on your back. Read our Spider-Man 2 review to learn about the game’s additional features.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about the Bodega Cat in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more Spider-Man 2 guides, check out our coverage here:

