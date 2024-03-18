Can you trade badges in Roblox The Hunt?

There are a bunch of new badges for you to earn from The Hunt: First Edition in Roblox and if you are wondering whether you can trade them or not, we have the answer for you.

The Hunt: First Edition has presented 100 new badges for you to earn from 100 different games on Roblox. While some of these badges are fairly easy to claim, others require you to complete challenging quests to earn them.

Before jumping in to check whether these badges can be traded or not, make sure to check out our other guides for The Hunt: First Edition on Roblox.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out if you can trade the badges that you earn from The Hunt: First Edition on Roblox.

Roblox You can unlock exclusive The Hunt rewards by earning Badges.

Are Roblox The Hunt badges tradable?

No, The Hunt: First Edition badges earned on Roblox cannot be traded. Like all other badges in Roblox, these are a token to display your in-game achievements and would not make much sense to trade.

However, you can earn various rewards from The Hunt by earning badges, which can then be accumulated to redeem free The Hunt accessories from the Infinite Vault.

