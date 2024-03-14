Roblox The Hunt 2024: Every platform you can play on

Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition is set for release soon, and you might be wondering which platforms the event will be available on. We have the answer.

The Hunt: First Edition is coming to Roblox in a platform-wide event and there are plenty of rewards for you to win. However, given that Roblox is available on multiple devices, you might be wondering whether the event will be available on your platform of choice.

Before jumping into the answers, don’t forget to check out our Roblox code hubs for some of the games that will be part of The Hunt: First Edition, like Blox Fruits, Dragon Adventures, Berry Avenue, and more.

Roblox The Hunt is a platform-wide event across several titles on Roblox.

The Hunt 2024: All available platforms

The upcoming event, The Hunt: First Edition, will be available on all the platforms that Roblox is available on. Here’s the full list of platforms on which you can participate and win amazing rewards.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

Microsoft Windows

Android

iOS

Meta Quest VR

Mac OS

Amazon Fire OS

So, yes, irrespective of which platform you enjoy Roblox from, you will be able to claim event-exclusive rewards from your device of choice.

Needless to say, the upcoming event will feature countless challenges and experiences for you to explore. Given that it is going to be the First Edition of the event, there is already a buzz in the community about the continuity of this new release.

