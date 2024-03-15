How to get badges in Roblox The Hunt

With players lining up to participate in Roblox’s The Hunt 2024, there’s a buzz around how to get the badges to redeem for free rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.

Badges in Roblox The Hunt are similar to the rare eggs in Egg Hunt events (Eggs Drops and Eggstravaganza) which were discontinued in April 2020. These events were a ticket for many Robloxians to participate in fun egg hunts and redeem the eggs for amazing prizes.

In 2024, Roblox is hosting The Hunt: First Edition which has quickly garnered popularity in the community. Similar to its predecessor, this metaverse event enables players to play for ‘rare and elusive’ badges and redeem them for free rewards.

If you’re looking to hunt down these freebies in Roblox The Hunt, we’ve got you covered right here.

How to earn badges in Roblox The Hunt 2024

In Roblox The Hunt 2024, there are over 80 games in the Vault. Players must enter these games and participate in quests to get badges. If players choose to unlock the Gold Track with Robux, they will be eligible to rake in the ‘Infinite series’ prizes.

Roblox Collect badges to redeem for free gifts.

Alternatively, players can also wear a Korblox Deathwalker accessory to access the golden rewards.

Here’s how many quests players need to complete to get exclusive avatar items:

Avatar Items Required Quests Pendants 5 Quests Staffs 20 Quests Wings 40 Quests Hoods 60 Quests Crowns 95 Quests

Once you complete the quests and earn enough badges, return to The Hunt: First Edition Hub. Here, you can keep track of your badges and rewards you’ve unlocked.

If you have trouble redeeming your rewards, all you need to do is fill out the support form. To do so, simply select ‘Contests & Events’ and choose ‘Prize Not Received’. After submitting this form, the rewards will be added to your inventory within a few days.

