All Decal IDs in Roblox: How to upload & redeem (July 2022)

Roblox features various methods to let players customize their character and world by using Decal IDs. Here’s a full list of all Decal IDs in Roblox.
Roblox Decal IDs are a way for players to upload various images into the game. These can then be used to tailor their character and the world around them to make their game more suited to each player’s individual preference. Decal IDs are different to promo codes in Roblox, but they work in a similar way, needing to be redeemed for the item to be unlocked.
Below, we’ve gathered all the Decal IDs that are already available in Roblox, and how each one can be redeemed. We’ll also cover how to create your own Decals and continue to add to the list as more IDs are created. To our knowledge, unlike promo codes in Roblox, Decal IDs don’t expire.
Updated July 6, 2022, to add new IDs.
Contents
All Roblox Decal ID codes (July 2022)
Here are all the currently active Roblox Decal IDs that players can use as of July 6, 2022.
Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available. When tested in-game, some of these codes say “you have already used this code!” upon using them, so we have kept them in the below table in the chance that they still work for you:
|Decal ID
|Code
|People on the Beach
|7713420
|Super Super Happy Face
|1560823450
|Nerd Glasses
|422266604
|Spongebob Street Graffiti
|51812595
|Pikachu
|46059313
|Playful Vampire
|2409898220
|Smiling Girl
|722564687
|You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat
|2483186
|Hair 1
|6576347905
|Hair 2
|4637746375
|Blonde and Black Hair
|6979659642
|Zombie
|57764564
|Panda Mask
|4442686497
|Silver Wings
|473759087
|Roblox Sword
|108289954
|Cute Anime Girl
|6394847912
|Anime Face
|3241672660
|AC/DC
|12347538
|Roblox logo:
|80373024
|Cat Ears
|112902315
|Spider Tux
|1803741
|Shiny Cutie
|2782324454
|Spongebob Pattern
|1234532
|Universe
|1234562
|Welcome to Hell Sign
|30117799
|Red Eyed
|265790769
|Wizard
|80373810
|Adidas
|1117897387
|Cute Face
|128614017
|Lol Emoji
|24774766
|Truck
|5961037
|Sakura (Anime)
|1367427819
|Trump
|415885550
|Twitter Bird
|394647608
|Super Smash Bros Brawl
|2018209
|Super Sonic
|1234752
|Sword Pack
|73737627
|Ninja Run
|917776099
|Target and Destroy
|69711222
|Pink Hair
|435858275
|Dragon
|136931266
|Drake
|473973374
|Shy Face
|6105266701
|Finn and Jake
|80684094
|Kitty
|123475161
|Red Dirt Bike
|30155526
|Miley Cyrus
|144685573
|Sapphire Encrusted Headphones
|53890741
|Monster Energy logo
|123474111
|No Noobs
|1081287
|Party Hat
|12345383
|Epic Face
|109251560
|Angry Patrick Star
|13712924
|Pink Party Dress with Diamond Belt
|90567189
|Anime Girl
|1234538
|Beluga
|7129155278
|Sword Pack (2)
|83250046
|Bubble Gum Smile
|115538887
|Annoying Orange
|76543210
|Bang!
|6013360
|Red Fang
|16735534
|Blue Dude
|9876543
|Bandana
|121437562
How to upload Roblox Decal IDs
You can redeem Decal IDs by entering the code in the “Decals” tab in the main Library menu. To add more Decals to the game, complete the following instructions:
- Move the image you want to add to Roblox to your Desktop
- Click on Create > Decals > Browse.
- Select the image on your Desktop and click on “OK”.
- Type your name into the Decal name box when prompted, then click “Upload.”
Remember, you may need the game’s moderator to approve your Decal before it can be used in-game.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox Decal ID codes in July 2022.
