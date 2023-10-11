Roblox fans furious with state of PlayStation release: “It’s so bad”

Roblox is an incredibly popular online gaming platform, with over 202 million monthly active users. The PlayStation version launched on October 10 and fan feedback is overwhelmingly critical.

Roblox is a platform and creation system that allows players to make their own games within it. These are wildly varied in nature, from thrilling puzzle adventures like Doors to adorable creature collector Pet Simulator X.

The original version of the game released on PC all the way back in 2006 before the Xbox One got its own edition in 2015. Now, some eight years later, PlayStation users are finally able to get in on the party. Unfortunately, early signs seem to show that they aren’t too happy with what they’ve seen so far.

PlayStation players make their feelings on the Roblox release known

Roblox Corporation The PlayStation port of Roblox has drawn significant criticism

In a post on the official PlayStation subreddit, one user posted his opinions as a first time player, saying: “The entire experience is horrible. They’ve put zero effort into localising this to PlayStation. The UI is basically an identical copy and paste from PC, complete with Xbox button indicators. The avatar customise/purchase screens don’t load items, don’t appear to be able to quickly equip things purchased and just is not fun to navigate.”

To be fair to the Roblox Corporation, some of the issues above are directly related to the user created content formula. When these maps and games were created, they were done with exclusively PC and Xbox players in mind. Over time, some of the more glaring issues may be addressed by the community and moderators.

The criticism didn’t stop there. A more egregious issue began to emerge in which players were unable to launch Roblox entirely. One user wrote: “Roblox refuses to open and crashes every time. Why, I’ve waited so many years?” This seeming lack of compatibility is yet to be addressed by the developer.

Having waited a very long time for their own version of the game, PlayStation users’ frustration is understandable. Updates are yet to be announced but it’s a safe bet that these major problems will need to be addressed quickly.