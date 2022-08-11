How to get free Roblox hair

Looking to change up your Roblox character? One of the best ways to do so is by changing your hair, especially when there are over 50 free options. Here’s everything you need to know about getting free hair in Roblox.

When starting up a new Roblox account the avatar is relatively plain. It’s typically in need of a bit of personalization. Due to this many will instantly head to the store and try to purchase some new clothes or new hair. Unfortunately, most of the accessories cost Robux which can be frustrating for those who don’t have any yet and still want to look a certain way.

Thankfully, there are over 50 different free options to choose from when it comes to hair in Roblox. The hairs come in different shapes, colors, and styles allowing you to truly personalize your Roblox avatar. But how do you get hair in Roblox? And what are the best free hairs available? Here’s everything you need to know about free hair in Roblox.

How to get free hair in Roblox

Getting hold of free hair is a lot simpler than trying to find the codes or uploading files created by other people. In fact, finding a store filled with free hair is relatively simple. It just depends on the platform you’re using.

How to get free hair on PC

Getting to the free hair section when playing on the PC requires a few steps.

Go to the Roblox homepage Click Avatar Shop Search ‘hair’ Select the Relevance drop-down box Sort from Price (Low to High) Press ‘get’

How to get free hair on Mobile or Xbox

Finding free hair on your phone or Xbox can be done by following these steps.

Go to the main menu Click the Avatar and go to the Shop Head to the body section Click ‘hair’ Adjust the price to 0 Press ‘get’

Different ways to get free hair in Roblox

Roblox Corp Head to the store for a plethora of free hairs.

There are two different ways you can get free hair in Roblox. The first is to head into the store as previously explored and cash in on all the free hair options. The second is to unlock the free characters. By doing so you will unlock the hair and outfits they own.

The best free hair in Roblox

With over 50 different styles to choose from, finding the best free hair in Roblox can be a challenge. Here are our favorites.

Hair name Where to get it Image Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair Get this free hair here. Blonde Spikes Hair Get this free hair here. Colorful Braids Get this free hair here. Curly Afro – Cool Brown Get this free hair here. Lavender Updo Get this free hair here. Orange Beanie with Black Hair Get this free hair here. Pal Hair Get this free hair here. Straight Blonde Hair Get this free hair here. True Blue Hair Get this free hair here. Wavy Middle Part – Black Get this free hair here.

That's everything you need to know about free Roblox hairs and how to get them. Be sure to check out our Roblox hub for news, codes, and guides.

