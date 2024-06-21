How to get all free Character Creator items in Minecraft: Trial Mask, top, more

Minecraft’s free rewards didn’t stop when the 15 Days of Minecraft event ended, as the recent Tricky Trials update has brought some fantastic new content and free items to any eager player – like the Trial Character Creator items.

Sure, Steve or Alex do look great, but there are few things more exciting and personal than making your Minecraft avatar truly your own. Especially when it means you can kit yourself out with some awesome new Trial Chamber-inspired clothing.

However, they’re not all as simple to get as they seem. So, here’s how to get the Minecraft Trial Mask, Top, and Leggings so you can be fully prepared for those new battles.

How to get the Minecraft Trial Top

Thankfully, getting hold of the Minecraft Trial Top in Minecraft is pretty easy. All you need to do is head to your Minecraft Marketplace on your Bedrock version of the game. The top will be waiting for you there and will be free.

However, the item is only free until July 13, so be sure to bag it quickly.

Grab it now on Minecraft Marketplace (free to all Bedrock players for 30 days until July 13)

How to claim the Minecraft Trial Leggings

Much like the Minecraft Trial Top, the Leggings are also free in the Bedrock Marketplace, so you can pick up your next item over there.

Interestingly, in the announcement, Mojang only said that it was free “for a limited time” as opposed to July 13. So, with that in mind, be sure to grab it as soon as you can to avoid it becoming unavailable.

How to unlock the Minecraft Trial Mask

Mojang

Unlike the Leggings and Top, you can’t get the Minecraft Trial Mask through the Marketplace. Instead, this is an exclusive Discord challenge.

You can get the Minecraft Trial Mask by streaming Minecraft on Discord for 15 or more minutes. To do this, follow these steps:

Head into Discord and join your chosen server. Head to the lower left corner of the stream and press ‘Go Live.’ Then, select Minecraft and share your adventures with the server for 15 minutes.

Once you’ve streamed for 15 minutes, you’ll receive a code to redeem over at the Minecraft website.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting any Trial Shoes in the future, so you’ll have to make do with the leggings, mask, and top in the meantime.

That being said, if more free Character Creator Items are announced, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon.

In the meantime, it’s worth brushing up on your Trial runs now you have a new outfit. Just be sure to check out our Breeze guide and walkthrough on getting an Ominous Trial Key for all that sweet loot.