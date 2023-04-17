Roblox Dollista Codes (April 2023): Free cash, clothes & more

Dollista is a treat for Barbie Fans in Roblox that players can enjoy

Roblox’s Dollista is a leading fashion-based game that fans of Barbie and other doll-playing games enjoy. However, they can only look their best if they have the best fashion accessories and cash. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

If you’re looking for a way to indulge your inner fashionista and lead a lavish lifestyle on Roblox, Dollista is a must-play. It’s up to the user to decide what their dolls are wearing and how they want them to appear by adjusting their hair and cosmetics.

You will also get the opportunity to showcase your luxury clothes in a variety of fashion shows. However, in order to buy high-end items like designer outfits and other in-game luxuries, players will need to work hard and earn cash.

Driving Empire, Paris World, and Boku No Roblox are just a few examples of other simulator games that give a similar experience. Although, to alleviate the grind, there are a number of codes that players can use to acquire free items, clothes, and substantial sums of money.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Dollista in April 2023.

Roblox Players need cash to unlock unique clothes and accessories

Working Roblox Dollista Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Dollista Codes:

Code Items DOLLISTA $5,000 Cash DOLLISTAGRAM Free Top CHERRY Free Top

Expired Roblox Dollista Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Dollista Codes:

Code Items VALENTINESDAY Free Reward

As of April 2023, there is only one expired code in Dollista. You can use all the previous codes listed above to redeem the corresponding rewards in Roblox.

However, as soon as a code is no longer valid, we’ll update this article to reflect that.

Roblox Players can redeem the codes above in this window

How to redeem Dollista Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Dollista in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Dollista on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Codes button on the left side of your screen and click on it. Once there, enter a working code in the Type the code here box from the list above. Press the Redeem button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Dollista codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most fashionable character in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Dollista codes in Roblox for April 2023.

