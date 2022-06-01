 A Hero’s Destiny Codes (June 2022): How to get free Boosts & Spins in Roblox - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

A Hero’s Destiny Codes (June 2022): How to get free Boosts & Spins in Roblox

Published: 1/Jun/2022 4:30 Updated: 1/Jun/2022 13:07

by Sourav Banik
A Hero's Destiny promo codes for June 2022
Roblox Corporation / Wrongful Studios

Share

A Hero’s Destiny codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free Boosts, Lucky Spins, XP, and more — so here are all the latest codes to redeem in June 2022. 

The Roblox-based game, A Hero’s Destiny, offers you a handful of redeemable codes every month that reward you with everything needed to help you level up as the strongest character.

As the name suggests, the game took its inspiration from the ever-so-popular anime One Punch Man, and in it, you’ll have to endure a whole host of battles to become powerful enough. Keep reading to find out everything you’ll need in order to progress through the game in June 2022.

Advertisement

Updated June 1, 2022, to check for code validity.

Contents

A character from A Hero's Destiny
Roblox Corporation / Wrongful Studios
A Hero’s Destiny was inspired by One Punch Man.

A Hero’s Destiny codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Below, we’ve listed the two currently active A Hero’s Destiny codes that players can claim as of June 1, 2022.

Make sure to check back for weekly updates, where we’ll inform you of any new releases (or alternatively, codes that have expired).

Code Items
rok All Boosts for 1 Hour & 10x Lucky Spins
playdemonblade All Boosts for 30 Minutes & 5x Lucky Spins

How to redeem A Hero’s Destiny codes in Roblox

Redeeming A Hero’s Destiny codes in-game is one of the easiest in contrast to some other Roblox experiences. However, if you’re new to the game and seem lost, simply follow these steps to get your rewards:

  • Launch the game.
  • When loaded, click on the ‘Codes’ button located on the left-hand side of the screen.
  • Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the space.
  • Click on ‘Redeem’ to receive the respective rewards.
In-game A Hero's Destiny code redeem menu
Roblox Corporation / Wrongful Studios
The codes reward you with valuable in-game items.

Full list of A Hero’s Destiny expired codes

The list below shows all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards that they previously redeemed:

Advertisement

Code Items
250kfavsyass
All Boosts for 30 Minutes & 5x Lucky Spins
panda
All boosts for 30 minutes
gravity 10x lucky spins
dhm
All boosts for 30 minutes
140klikes
10x lucky spins & boosts for one hour
platinum
15x lucky spins & boosts for one hour
2022
15x lucky spins & boosts for one hour
blast 15x lucky spins
golden
5x lucky spins & boosts for one hour
turkey 5x Lucky Spins
150kmembers 5x Lucky Spins
120klikes! 5x Lucky Spins
110klikes!
2x strength & experience
spooky
2x strength for one hour
bruh 5x Lucky Spins
patch
2x strength for one hour
50mvisits! 5x Lucky Spins
80k! Free Spins & Luck
toxin
2x XP for 30 minutes
100kmembers 2x Yen for one hour
arcane 2x XP for 30 minutes
25k
2x Strength & XP
10mil 2x Strength & XP
freeluck Free spins and luck
bigstr 2x Strength & XP
bigexp
2x Strength & XP

What are A Hero’s Destiny codes used for in Roblox?

A Hero’s Destiny codes are used to gain free in-game items like Boosts, Lucky Spins, XP, and even Yen at times.

These will make it much easier for you to make your character powerful, helping you to defeat the hostile adversaries with just one punch!

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about A Hero’s Destiny promo codes for June 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Super Power Fighting Simulator codes | Bubble Gum Simulator codes | Titanage codes | Summoners War promo codes | Vehicle Legends codes | Demonfall codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Shindo Life codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Star Stable codesRoblox promo codes | Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes | Dead by Daylight codesGenshin Impact codes

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement