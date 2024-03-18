How to defeat the Korblox Deathwalker boss in Roblox The Hunt 2024

Want to know how to beat the Korblox Deathwalker boss in all Roblox The Hunt events? Here’s how to get the Deathwalker badges and other free rewards.

Korblox Deathwalker in Roblox The Hunt is a nightmare to go up against. However, the prizes for beating Korblox in this First Edition metaverse event are valuable badges. The badges in The Hunt: First Edition are useful to redeem and get amazing free rewards in the Infinite Vault.

This is similar to the old-school Roblox Eggs Hunt events, where players could participate in games and look for eggs. Since The Hunt will end on March 29, 2024, here’s how to defeat the Korblox Deathwalker boss in Roblox before that happens and claim all the possible rewards.

How to defeat the Korblox Deathwalker in Roblox The Hunt First Edition

The Korblox Deathwalker boss appears in three different The Hunt games: Tower Defense Simulator (TDS), Death Ball, and The Floor is Lava (TFIL). Players can get ‘Defeat Deathwalker! | The Hunt First Edition’ and ‘The Hunt | Death Ball’ badges in TDS and Death Ball respectively.

In the case of The Floor is Lava, the prize is the ‘The Hunt: TFIL Edition’ badge. If you’re wondering how to beat this boss in all games, we’ve got you covered.

Roblox / Paradoxum Games Click on the Start button to enter the Korblox map in Tower Defense Simulator.

Korblox Deathwalker Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) guide

In the Tower Defense Simulator, you must finish three quests to complete the Korblox Deathwalker The Hunt event. The rewards in this game include The Hunt badge, a limited Egg Hat, and a Korblox Warden free skin. This skin is upgradable so make sure you complete all the quests.

To win these TDS rewards, you must beat the event on easy mode, complete a special ‘After the Hunt’ quest, and win the event on Hard mode. Players who complete all the quests will receive a secret Easter Egg reward at the end.

Easy mode (The Hunt badge)

In the easy mode, players will receive a pre-made loadout of five towers to beat all the waves. These include a Minigunner, Soldier, Trapper, Pyromancer, and Warden. The Korblox Deathwalker enters the battle in the 10th and final wave with base health of 15,000 points.

To beat Korblox in TDS easy mode:

Place 3 Pyros near the entrance and level them up as the game progresses (The goal is to max them out).

Put 5 Minigunners along the flank where they have the maximum range on the path (Max them out).

Place 5-6 Wardens near the Pyros and level them up.

Spread the other units around to stop all the waves.

You can modify the strategy based on your gameplay. Once you beat the easy mode, you will receive the TDS badge.

After the Hunt quest (Scout Egg)

‘After the Hunt’ quest unlocks once you beat the easy mode. Here, you must complete the easy gamemode thrice using only the Starter category towers. The starter pool includes six towers with decent stats.

The best way to complete the ‘After the Hunt’ quest in TDS The Hunt event is to use the golden perks on towers and max them out. Two out of six towers, Scout and Soldier, have golden perks. So all you have to do is spam the golden towers across the map.

Once you complete this quest, head over to the lobby. Then, look for a platform with a ‘Claim your reward’ popup next to The Hunt doorway to get the free Scout Egg.

Hard mode (Korblox Skin)

Finally, all that’s left of the TDS The Hunt event is the hard mode to win the free Korblox skin and the hidden Easter Egg reward. To beat the hard mode Korblox Deathwalker boss in Tower Defense Simulator, we recommend you enter the battle with a team.

In this mode, you get to select towers from your inventory. The map for the hard mode is the same as the easy mode. So choose your towers accordingly. We recommend you select Pyromancers, Minigunners, Cowboys, Accelerators, and Commanders.

Once your team is ready, enter the battle and place your strongest towers near the spawn. Make sure you have enough towers at the back since Korblox Deathwalker can stun the towers. The boss enters in Wave 15 and has a health bar of 80,000 points so make sure you’ve maxed out your strong units by then.

Now that you’ve completed the event, you can get the Easter Eggs. To do so, simply head back into the map and look for five eggs in different corners. Note that these are just for fun and do not give you any rewards.

Roblox / Anime Boys Developers Dodge Deathwalker’s attacks and deplete its health.

Korblox Deathwalker Death Ball guide

In Roblox Death Ball, the Korblox Deathwalker offers the ‘The Hunt | Death Ball’ badge. To earn this badge, simply follow these steps:

Go to the official Death Ball page and launch the game.

Head over to ‘ The Hunt ’ Boss lobby.

’ Boss lobby. The Korblox Deathwalker will be a massive figure with a red health bar. Hit the red balls back to deplete it.

As the battle progresses, it will use attacks like shockwaves, area-of-effect blasts, and energy balls. Near the end, it will use these attacks together. Make sure you dodge them.

Once you drain the Korblox Deathwalker’s health bar, you will receive the Death Ball badge.

Roblox / TheLegendOfPyro Clear all obstacles in TFIL The Hunt to interact with the egg.

Korblox Deathskull The Floor is Lava (TFIL) guide

In Roblox The Floor is Lava, the Korblox Deathwalker has a separate ‘Korblox Realm’ map where you must climb higher to stop it from ‘changing the course of time’. In this game, you will receive the ‘The Hunt: The First Edition’ badge for completing the level.

The TFIL Korblox level includes many obstacles like:

Wall Mounted Flamethrowers : Causes damage.

: Causes damage. Disappearing platforms : Highlighted platforms that disappear in seconds once you jump on them.

: Highlighted platforms that disappear in seconds once you jump on them. Hanging Scythes : Pushes the player off the rope.

: Pushes the player off the rope. Spikes: Spikes on the ground that appear periodically.

Once you cross all the obstacles, you will have to interact with the egg to claim it.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to defeat Korblox Deathwalker in every game of Roblox The Hunt: First Edition event.

