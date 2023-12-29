Selling Sunset fans vote on the show’s most likable cast member

Who is the most likable cast member on Selling Sunset these days? Fans of the show have revealed their answer.

Have you ever been curious to know which Selling Sunset cast member is the most well-liked by viewers?

A Reddit thread was launched to gather a public vote, and the answer has just been revealed.

Here’s a breakdown of the cast members of Selling Sunset ranked by likability from the perspective of fans on social media.

Who is the most well-liked Selling Sunset cast member?

The Redditor who started the voting thread revealed that Chrishell Stause is the most beloved Selling Sunset cast member. She pulled in more votes than anyone she shares screen time with.

One user commented, “Not a shocker, this is the Chrishell fan club lol.”

Another fan jokingly wrote, “She’s the winner of our hearts and the winner of the 2023 LA Street Fight championship. 500 confirmed street fights all whilst having a reality TV and acting career?”

For clarity, they’re referring to the rumor that Chrishell has been part of more than 500 street fights in her lifetime.

Although the rumor is baseless, Chrishell playfully talked about it on Instagram and fans have been appreciative of her sense of humor.

How did the other cast members rank?

Chrishell snagged the first-place position, but the rest of the Selling Sunset cast was also part of the voting process.

Emma Hernan won second place, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet earned third place, and Heather Rae El Moussa came in fourth place.

Maya Vander landed in fifth place, Chelsea Lazkani landed in sixth place, and Christine Quinn landed in seventh place.

Bre Tiesi was voted eighth, Amanza Smith was voted ninth, and Vanessa Villela was voted 10th. Davina Potratz made it to the 11th spot and Nicole Young came in last in the 12th position. This vote included current and former cast members to offer a more in-depth voting scale.